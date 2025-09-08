EastEnders spoilers: WHO is Zoe in DANGER from?
Airs Monday 15 September 2025 at 7:30pm on BBC1.
Zoe Slater (played by Michelle Ryan) is discharged from hospital after the SHOCK shooting on EastEnders (7:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
Zoe is unaware of local copper Jack Branning (Scott Maslen) and bad boy Ravi Gulati's (Aaron Thiara) involvement in the incident.
So she remains paranoid that she was deliberately targeted by someone she is in DANGER from...
Back on Albert Square, Zoe soon finds herself in a confrontation with Vicki Fowler (Alice Haig) over her fateful affair with Vicki's dad Den years earlier...
When Zoe discovers she is talk of the Square, and she's been named in a newspaper article about the shooting, she feels even more at risk.
So she decides to leave a voicemail message for SOMEONE from her past...
Could this have anything to do with the MYSTERY call she received while in hospital from none other than Max Branning (Jake Wood)?
George Knight (Colin Salmon) continues to remain suspicious about his brother Kojo's (Dayo Koleosho) "friend", Tobias 'Okie' Okyere (Aayan Ibikunle Shoderu).
George becomes more concerned when he sees Okie entering Kojo's flat and discovers the locks have recently been changed.
After George confronts drug dealer Okie on Kojo's behalf, Ravi decides he may soon have to handle George himself to thrown him off the scent of their illegal dealings...
There's good news for various residents of Albert Square.
Julie Haye (Karen Henthorn) reveals she's got a new job at Walford High School.
Kim Fox (Tameka Empson) considers driving again for the first time since her car crash.
PLUS, Alfie Moon (Shane Richie) offers Zack Hudson (James Farrar) the role of chef at the Vic.
EastEnders continues Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One.
All the latest episodes are also available to stream on BBC iPlayer
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Simon has written for a variety of TV magazines and websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards and hosted a Facebook LIVE session with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.