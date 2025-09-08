EastEnders spoilers: WHO is Zoe in DANGER from?

Airs Monday 15 September 2025 at 7:30pm on BBC1.

Zoe Slater (played by Michelle Ryan) is discharged from hospital after the SHOCK shooting on EastEnders (7:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings).

Zoe is unaware of local copper Jack Branning (Scott Maslen) and bad boy Ravi Gulati's (Aaron Thiara) involvement in the incident.

So she remains paranoid that she was deliberately targeted by someone she is in DANGER from...

Back on Albert Square, Zoe soon finds herself in a confrontation with Vicki Fowler (Alice Haig) over her fateful affair with Vicki's dad Den years earlier...

When Zoe discovers she is talk of the Square, and she's been named in a newspaper article about the shooting, she feels even more at risk.

So she decides to leave a voicemail message for SOMEONE from her past...

Could this have anything to do with the MYSTERY call she received while in hospital from none other than Max Branning (Jake Wood)?

George Knight (Colin Salmon) continues to remain suspicious about his brother Kojo's (Dayo Koleosho) "friend", Tobias 'Okie' Okyere (Aayan Ibikunle Shoderu).

George becomes more concerned when he sees Okie entering Kojo's flat and discovers the locks have recently been changed.

After George confronts drug dealer Okie on Kojo's behalf, Ravi decides he may soon have to handle George himself to thrown him off the scent of their illegal dealings...

There's good news for various residents of Albert Square.

Julie Haye (Karen Henthorn) reveals she's got a new job at Walford High School.

Kim Fox (Tameka Empson) considers driving again for the first time since her car crash.

PLUS, Alfie Moon (Shane Richie) offers Zack Hudson (James Farrar) the role of chef at the Vic.

