EastEnders spoilers: Will Ravi help ex-lover Denise?
Airs Thursday 18 September 2025 at 7:30pm on BBC1.
Jack Branning (played by Scott Maslen) is ready to confess ALL about the night of the shooting on EastEnders! (7:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
Zoe Slater (Michelle Ryan) remains unaware that it was Jack and Ravi Gulati's (Aaron Thiara) confrontation over a gun that landed her in hospital...
However, what could this mean for Jack's future?
Will he go from copper to criminal and get banged-up?
And will he throw Ravi under the bus at the same time with his confession?
Worried about the consequences of a confession, Jack's partner, Denise Fox (Diane Parish), finds herself back in the orbit of her ex-lover, Ravi...
Despite the awkward circumstances surrounding their break-up earlier this year, Denise now needs Ravi's help...
Vicki Fowler (Alice Haig) is furious to discover that her nightmare teenage stepson, Joel (Max Murray), has skipped school to attend a LIVE event featuring his favourite online influencer, Drake Zagan.
And he has taken his mate Tommy Moon (Sonny Kendall) with him.
Vicki turns to Julie Haye (Karen Henthorn), who has just landed a new job at Walford High School, to try and talk some sense into Joel about his continuing misogynist beliefs.
But will Joel listen?
EastEnders continues Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One.
All the latest episodes are also available to stream on BBC iPlayer
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Simon has written for a variety of TV magazines and websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards and hosted a Facebook LIVE session with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.