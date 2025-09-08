EastEnders spoilers: Will Ravi help ex-lover Denise?

Denise turns to ex-lover Ravi for help on EastEnders...

Jack Branning (played by Scott Maslen) is ready to confess ALL about the night of the shooting on EastEnders! (7:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Zoe Slater (Michelle Ryan) remains unaware that it was Jack and Ravi Gulati's (Aaron Thiara) confrontation over a gun that landed her in hospital...



However, what could this mean for Jack's future?



Will he go from copper to criminal and get banged-up?



And will he throw Ravi under the bus at the same time with his confession?



Worried about the consequences of a confession, Jack's partner, Denise Fox (Diane Parish), finds herself back in the orbit of her ex-lover, Ravi...



Despite the awkward circumstances surrounding their break-up earlier this year, Denise now needs Ravi's help...

Denise seeks help from ex-lover Ravi after Jack decides to confess all about the shooting on EastEnders... (Image credit: BBC)

Vicki Fowler (Alice Haig) is furious to discover that her nightmare teenage stepson, Joel (Max Murray), has skipped school to attend a LIVE event featuring his favourite online influencer, Drake Zagan.



And he has taken his mate Tommy Moon (Sonny Kendall) with him.



Vicki turns to Julie Haye (Karen Henthorn), who has just landed a new job at Walford High School, to try and talk some sense into Joel about his continuing misogynist beliefs.



But will Joel listen?

Julie attempts to talk to Joel about his hateful attitude towards women on EastEnders... (Image credit: BBC)

Vicki has been left to look after Joel while his dad Ross is busy with another job on EastEnders. (Image credit: BBC)

EastEnders continues Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One.

All the latest episodes are also available to stream on BBC iPlayer