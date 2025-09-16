Emmerdale spoilers: Charity's guilt is too much to bear

Charity's pregnancy secret is gnawing away at her

Emmerdale's Charity is struggling with her guilty conscience in Wednesday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

There's a ton of stuff going on in Charity's world right now. She's stressed to the max about what's gone on and on top of that she's got a pregnancy secret growing inside her.

As she tries to keep up appearances, masking her fears, Ross isn't bothered about what she's going through, he just wants to know if she's carrying his kid.

Though Charity's trying to convince herself that the surrogacy has worked and that she's carrying her granddaughter Sarah's baby, she knows there's a huge possibility her drunken night with Ross has landed her carrying another of his kids.

How much longer can she keep up the act?

Ross wants to know if Charity is pregnant with his kid. (Image credit: ITV Studios)

There's trouble up at the Depot where, as per usual, Jai and Caleb are clashing.

'General manager' Jai can't stand the way Caleb runs the business and thinks he's being way too casual about procedure.

Meanwhile newbie Dylan is trying to make a good impression on his bosses but Ray's doing him no favours.

Dylan's caught like a rabbit in the headlights when his drug dealer boss pitches up and insists he's taking him off on a driving lesson.

Druggy Ray arrives at the Depot and disrupts newbie Dylan's working day. (Image credit: ITV)

Over at the cafe, Liam's trying to have a quiet cuppa when Claudette starts up about his bladder problem.

At the cafe, Liam is questioned by Claudette who is determined to make the GP address his bladder problem. (Image credit: ITV)

