Emmerdale spoilers: Charity's guilt is too much to bear
Airs Wednesday 24th September 2025 at 7.30pm on ITV1.
Emmerdale's Charity is struggling with her guilty conscience in Wednesday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).
There's a ton of stuff going on in Charity's world right now. She's stressed to the max about what's gone on and on top of that she's got a pregnancy secret growing inside her.
As she tries to keep up appearances, masking her fears, Ross isn't bothered about what she's going through, he just wants to know if she's carrying his kid.
Though Charity's trying to convince herself that the surrogacy has worked and that she's carrying her granddaughter Sarah's baby, she knows there's a huge possibility her drunken night with Ross has landed her carrying another of his kids.
How much longer can she keep up the act?
There's trouble up at the Depot where, as per usual, Jai and Caleb are clashing.
'General manager' Jai can't stand the way Caleb runs the business and thinks he's being way too casual about procedure.
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Meanwhile newbie Dylan is trying to make a good impression on his bosses but Ray's doing him no favours.
Dylan's caught like a rabbit in the headlights when his drug dealer boss pitches up and insists he's taking him off on a driving lesson.
Over at the cafe, Liam's trying to have a quiet cuppa when Claudette starts up about his bladder problem.
* Due to publishing deadlines, certain storylines have been held back.
Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV. See our TV Guide for full listings to find out when you can catch the soap on ITV and ITVX.
Sarah has been writing about soaps for over 20 years! She’s worked for Hello!, WOMAN, PA News, Closer, TVeasy – and is currently What’s On TV's Soap editor as well as writing for WhatToWatch.com
She’s interviewed tons of famous people from movie stars to pop stars, TV stars and of course, soap stars. The soaps have always been at the heart of Sarah's work; visiting the sets, getting the goss, and writing about all the soapy shenanigans week in week out, earning her a place on the judging panel for The British Soap Awards in 2017 and 2018 and on the BAFTA TV Awards in 2022 … and the nickname Soapbird!
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.