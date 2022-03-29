Casualty spoilers: Dylan Keogh turns his back on Paula!

Dylan Keogh is deeply concerned that Paula has fallen off the wagon.

Dylan Keogh feels betrayed in Casualty episode Judgement Call (BBC1, 8.35pm, Saturday 02 April 2022 - See our TV Guide for listings) while Iain Dean risks everything for a promise…

Full Casualty spoilers below…

Dylan Keogh feels betrayed

Dylan Keogh isn’t known for displays of emotions, yet his friendship with patient Paula Kettering has brought out the dour doctor’s caring side. But this week he decides to turn his back on her!

Recovering alcoholics Dylan (William Beck) and Paula (Rosie Jones) grew close after her baby, Ena, was taken away by social services. Since then Dylan, who grew up in care, has been helping Paula get her daughter back.

This week it’s revealed that Dylan’s organised a solicitor to take on Paula’s case and has been attending AA meetings with her. So when he gets a call from Paula asking him to urgently come to the hospital pharmacy, he drops everything.

It turns out that Paula has gotten into an argument because she’s on edge after learning the court date for the custody hearing has been delayed. He encourages her to be patient and stay out of trouble… but that’s easier said than done!

Concerned Dylan Keogh takes a frantic phone call from Paula. (Image credit: BBC)

Paula’s past jeopardises her future

While Dylan is sorting out Paula’s prescription she runs into an old drinking buddy! Ellen (The Bill’s Andrea Mason) has badly burnt her arm and begs Paula to hold onto a bottle of vodka for her. Ellen then pressurises Paula into lying about the cause of her injuries.

Unfortunately for Paula, Dylan spots her putting the booze in her bag! As Dylan treats Ellen, she lies to cover up her own drinking and says she burnt her arm at a party at Paula’s house.

Although uncomfortable, Paula reluctantly goes along with Ellen’s story, leading Dylan to conclude that she’s been secretly partying!

Disappointed, he angrily confronts Paula, accuses her of drinking and tells her she’s on her own. Devastated that he doesn’t trust her, Paula goes to the pub… Will Dylan find her before it’s too late?

Will Ellen's lies drive Paula to rock bottom? (Image credit: BBC)

Iain is buried alive!

Paramedic Iain Dean risks his life to help a victim of modern slavery.

For some time now Iain has been secretly checking out local farms in the hope of finding human trafficking victim Elvira - the sister of a deceased patient, who he promised to help.

This week whenIain (Michael Stevenson) searches for trafficked Elvira at a remote farm he gets trapped in a grain silo! It's a terrifying situation and he's in danger of being buried alive.

Will anyone find him before it's too late?

Iain scouts out a remote farm where he suspects slaves are being held. (Image credit: BBC)

Will betrayed Chrissie walk away?

Chrissie Danes (Lauren Crace) feels betrayed when she discovers that Iain has broken his promise not to search for Elvira. This week it’s revealed that she has recently moved in with Iain and is looking forward to their future together.

When he frantically calls her from the grain silo, she races against time to find him.

One way or the other, is this a tragic end to their relationship?

Moment of truth. Chrissie clocks Iain's map of farms at the ambulance bay. (Image credit: BBC)

Also in Casualty this week…

Matthew Afolami (Osi Okerafor) and Stevie Nash (Elinor Lawless) are the talk of the ED.

They’re both on leave, as Holly (Simone Saunders) from HR investigates Matthew’s sexual harassment claims against Stevie!



But Holly has her work cut out - the ED team really don't want to talk to her!

Something tells us this is going to get ugly…

Faith Cadogan dodges Holly from HR! (Image credit: BBC)

This episode of Casualty airs on Saturday 02 April 2022 at 8.35pm on BBC1. It is available on iPlayer after transmission.