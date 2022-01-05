‘Casualty’ spoilers: Faith Cadogan’s wild night out!

Will Faith Cadogan let her hair down in Casualty?

Faith Cadogan has a wild night out with Stevie Nash and meets new junior doctor Paige Allcott along the way!

Casualty episode ‘Handcuffs’ (BBC1, 9.30pm, Saturday 08 January 2022 - See our TV Guide for listings) sees widowed mum-of-three Faith letting her hair down on a rare night out with best friend Stevie.

Elsewhere, the ED team are stunned when new junior doctor Paige is admitted to the ED handcuffed to a violent thief...

Full spoilers below

Faith Cadogan’s indecent proposal

Faith Cadogan (Kirsty Mitchell) isn’t particularly enjoying the vibes of a noisy nightclub that she goes to with Stevie Nash this week, and decides to head home early.

But before she can collect her coat, Faith finds herself knee deep in debris!

A bar worker and a thief crash through the club’s indoor balcony [see below for more on this story] so the nice nurse stays around to help treat the walking wounded.

After the casualties have been cared for, Stevie (Elinor Lawless) persuades Faith to stay and dance the night away…

One line of shots and a little boogie later Faith has her head turned by handsome stranger James (Coronation Street’s Richard Keep). Feeling adventurous, will she pop the age-old question - your place or mine?

New Paige. Shalisha James-Davis joins Casualty as junior doctor Paige Allcott. (Image credit: BBC)

New doctor tests Dylan Keogh’s patience!

Making a good first impression is vital when starting a new job. Unfortunately new junior doctor Paige Allcott (Alex Rider star Shalisha James-Davis) didn’t get that memo and finds herself in hot water with Holby ED clinical lead Dylan Keogh before she even starts her first shift!

Paige’s disastrous introduction to the ED begins when she's brought into the hospital wearing a police fancy dress costume and handcuffed to violent criminal Heath (Silent Witness star Darryl Dale).

Prior to this viewers see Paige working at a local nightclub when she spots Heath stealing a purse. She gives chase and handcuffs him to her, just as he is climbing over a balcony. But then Heath suddenly suffers a seizure causing them both to fall and need emergency treatment!

Dylan Keogh holds Paige Allcott's future in his hands. (Image credit: BBC)

Mission impossible

Embarrassed Paige tries to keep a low profile at the ED, as she’s due to start work there on Monday. This proves impossible, however, when Heath tries to do a runner while still handcuffed to her. When the police threaten to take them both to the station Paige is forced to confess who she is to her new co-workers!

Once cut from the handcuffs Paige begins to feel sorry for Heath, as he opens up about his life. She secretly contacts his estranged mum, Ginny (Emmerdale’s Amelia Curtis) who shows up at the ED, sending Heath into a violent rage!

Unimpressed, Dylan (William Beck) gives Paige a stern talking to for her serious breach of patient confidentiality. She promises it’s a one-off but later becomes convinced that Heath has a brain tumour and tells the troubled thief her theory, causing even more problems!

Is Paige’s medical career over before it starts?

Ethan Hardy struggles with being apart from his son. (Image credit: BBC)

Also in 'Casualty' this week…

The ED team are stunned (but not speechless) when new junior doctor Paige turns up. As introductions go, this one’s certainly unique and sets Robyn Miller, David Hide and Marty Kirkby to speculating, causing the gossip grapevine to go into overdrive!

Meanwhile, it’s revealed that Robyn (Amanda Henderson) is dating a mystery man - is it someone her friends know or a brand new beau?

Elsewhere, Ethan Hardy (George Rainsford) pines for Bodhi. Does he regret handing his young son over to Fenisha’s parents?

And David (Jason Durr) relishes his new position as acting senior nurse manager - could it become permanent? Or is Jacob Masters (Charles Venn) ready to return to the role?

Has Jacob reached the point of return? (Image credit: BBC)

This episode of Casualty airs on Saturday, Jan. 8 2022 at 9.30pm on BBC1.

It will be available on BBC iPlayer afterwards.