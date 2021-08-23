‘Casualty’ spoilers: Is Ethan Hardy on a death wish mission?

Ethan Hardy’s grief spiral escalates...

In this week’s Casualty episode ‘Short Fuses’ (BBC1, 9.30pm, Saturday 27 August 2021 - See our TV Guide for listings) news quickly spreads throughout the ED that Ethan Hardy has given baby Bodhi away to Fenisha Khatri’s parents.

When Fenisha’s ex, Matthew Afolami, gets wind of this development he decides to confront grieving Ethan! Will there be a punch up?

Elsewhere, Jan Jenning is overjoyed to see ex-wife Ffion Morgan at her place of work, until Dylan Keogh breaks some shocking news…

Full Casualty spoilers below

Ethan Hardy’s downward spiral…

Ethan Hardy’s decision to give his baby son to Fenisha’s parents spreads like wildfire throughout the ED when Robyn Miller (Amanda Henderson) witnesses grieving Ethan handing Bodhi over to Pen and Ashley Khatri.

When his concerned co-workers start asking questions Ethan (George Rainsford) feels under immense pressure and decides to bin his Huntington’s medication. Is Ethan on a mission to shorten his life after Fenisha’s shock death?

Robyn is all apologies in Casualty, but Ethan doesn't appreciate her concern. (Image credit: BBC)

Ethan Vs Matthew!

Later, Fenisha’s ex, Matthew Afolami (Osi Okerafor) confronts Ethan for abandoning Bodhi when he needs him most. The two men have an explosive argument and Matthew realises that Ethan thinks Fenisha was prepared to run away with him on their wedding day. Ethan’s also distraught that Matthew was with his fiancee in her dying moments.

Traumatised by Fenisha’s violent death Matthew doesn’t set the record straight about how he came to be with Fenisha (Olivia D’Lima) on her wedding day, and their argument gets physical!

Will there be a punch up in the ED?

Jan’s hopes crushed?

Paramedic Jan Jenning is living in hope - and on Iain Dean’s sofa - following the breakdown of her marriage to Ffion Morgan. This week Jan (Di Botcher) refuses to hunt for a new place to live, as she’s hopeful she can repair her relationship with her police officer wife. Iain (Micheal Stevenson) is less sure…

But when flowers from Ffion turn up at the ambulance station Jan is convinced this means reconciliation could be on the horizon!

Jan thinks everything is coming up roses with Ffion. (Image credit: BBC)

Ffion unforgiving

Ffion (Stirling Gallacher), however, makes it clear she’s not ready to forgive Jan for smuggling drugs into prison for her dealer son Ross when their paths cross in the ED.

Ffion is admitted to the hospital after injuring herself in a police pursuit. When Jan checks in on her, Ffion reveals the flowers were for the ambulance crew, who are grieving the deaths of paramedics Fenisha and Lev!

Dylan Keogh’s shock diagnosis

While treating Ffion, acting clinical lead Dylan Keogh (William Back) discovers she may have breast cancer. With a history of the disease in her family, Ffion’s devastated…

Dylan organises rapid assessment tests for Ffion, while Jan makes an emotional plea to move back in and take care of her.

After a heart-to-heart will Ffion agree - or is back to Iain’s sofa for Jan?

Ffion can't forget Jan's crimes, but can she forgive her? (Image credit: BBC)

Also in Casualty this week

Dylan has a busy shift between breaking sad news to Ffion and breaking up fights between colleagues. Is he starting to get into the flow of his role as acting clinical lead?

Jacob Masters (Charles Venn) is subdued as his friends congratulate him on his engagement to girlfriend Tina Mollett (Adele James). Will anyone notice that all is not well with the senior nurse manager?

Challenging times. Is Dylan Keogh starting to accept that the role of clinical lead could be for him? (Image credit: BBC)

Rash Masum (Neet Mohan) and Robyn Miller are anxious about Ethan’s physical and mental health, but will their concern accelerate the bereaved consultant’s mission to isolate himself?

Elsewhere scheming Stevie Nash (Elinor Lawless) comes on strong to a co-worker… Can you guess who she has in her sights?

Find out more when this episode of Casualty airs on BBC1 at 9.30pm, on Saturday 27 August 2021.