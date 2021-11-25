‘Casualty’ spoilers: Rash Masum is abducted!

Rash Masum is abducted and forced to perform emergency surgery on drug dealer Hafsa in Casualty episode ‘Retribution’ (BBC1, 9.35pm, Saturday 27 November 2021 - See our TV Guide for listings).

Elsewhere, Dylan Keogh is in everybody’s bad books when an unworkable, new booking system is unleashed on the ED staff without warning.

Find out more about our full Casualty spoilers below.

Rash Masum is abducted by Hafsa’s drug gang!

Rash Masum is on edge after reporting childhood friend Hafsa Kazimi to the police to escape being blackmailed by her into treating injured gang members. Now the doctor is in fear for his life - with good reason!

Terrified Rash (Neet Mohan) is snatched off the street, bundled into the boot of a car, and driven to a derelict church. There he comes face-to-face with drug dealer Hafsa (Zainab Hasan), who’s been stabbed as a result of the police turning up at her estate.

A snitch in time. Rash comes clean about reporting Hafsa's gang to save his friend... (Image credit: BBC)

Life or death decisions

Blood drenched Hafsa orders Rash to treat her injuries. He refuses at first and insists she goes to hospital. But when a knife is held to the throat of Rayan, a teenager Rash has tried to help escape gang life, he’s forced to reconsider.

With Rayan accused of snitching to the police, Rash comes clean to save the youngster’s life. In return Rash agrees to perform surgery on Hafsa, who’s fading fast...

Can Rash save Hafsa and get out of there alive?

With Hafsa at death's door, Rash attempts to save her. (Image credit: BBC)

Dylan Keogh’s day and a half!

Dylan Keogh’s having a day of it. The admin side of running the ED is proving too much. Plus an unworkable new booking system - which he completely forgot about - has made him focus of the overworked team’s fury

Desperate to escape his furious colleagues Dylan (William Beck) devotes himself to treating mouthy patient Paula (returning guest star Rosie Jones), who's secretly pregnant.

But he’s shocked when social worker Adi Kapadia reveals events from Rosie’s past, which she failed to mention.

Will he stand by her?

Good news! The Dylan and David double act is back! (Image credit: BBC)

Also in 'Casualty' this week

Matthew Afolami (Osi Okerafor) covers Rash’s shift when he fails to turn up.

Short staffed and frustrated by the new booking system, the team turns on Dylan.

David Hide (Jason Durr) considers applying for the Senior Nurse Manager role, although Dylan cautions against it.

Social worker Adi Kapadia (Killing Eve's Raj Bajaj) is known to Marty Kirkby (Shaheen Jafargholi) and other members of the team - but don’t worry, you’ve not missed an episode. All will be revealed soon!

Matthew realises Rash is in trouble when his missing co-worker's dad turns up looking for his son! (Image credit: BBC)

This episode of Casualty will air on BBC1 on Saturday 27 November 2021 at 9.35pm. It will be available on BBC iPlayer afterwards.

Additional information: This episode is produced by Sunetra Sarker, who played doctor Zoe Hanna in Casualty from 2007 until 2016 and starred in a special episode focusing on her relationship with hospital porter Max Walker (Jamie Davis) for a single episode in 2018.