‘Casualty’ spoilers: Stevie Nash’s relationship turns nasty in double-bill!

Stevie Nash begins to see lover Matthew in a new light in 'Casualty'.

Stevie Nash faces double trouble in Casualty episodes ‘Balancing the Books’ and ‘Apron Strings’ (BBC1, 8.40pm and 9.20pm, Saturday 26 February 2022 - See our TV Guide for listings). Elsewhere, Adi Kapadia suspects Marty Kirkby is getting cold feet. Could two break ups be on the cards?

Full Casualty spoilers below…

Stevie Nash shocked when Matthew lashes out!

Stevie Nash and Matthew Afolami's passionate romance hits the rocks in the first of two Casualty episodes on BBC1 this Saturday. After months of no-strings dating, the couple are slowly getting closer. But this week an ugly argument threatens to tear them apart…

The drama kicks off when Matthew (Osi Okerafor) accidentally hits sleeping Stevie (Elinor Lawless) while suffering an intense nightmare. Stevie attempts to get Matthew to talk about his frequent night terrors, related to his time as an overseas warzone medic. But it turns into an explosive row, with both doctors accusing the other of selfishness!

Are Stevie and Matthew leading each other on a merry dance? (Image credit: BBC)

Matthew's living nightmare

At the ED their animosity simmers - and it doesn't go unnoticed by clinical lead Dylan Keogh, who sends Matthew to a road traffic accident. There, Matthew is forced to make life-or-death decisions, triggering debilitating flashbacks.



Will we discover exactly what he's been through?

Matthew faces his worst fears when he has to make a life or death decision. (Image credit: BBC)

Does Matthew need support?

Later at the ED, Stevie realises that Matthew’s traumatised when he freezes as they work to save his patient. Deeply concerned she reaches out at the end of the shift, but he viciously rejects her!

Meanwhile, Matthew secretly comes up with a disturbing strategy to cope with his PTSD…

Stevie feels the distance - literally and physically - between her and Matthew. (Image credit: BBC)

Also in ‘Casualty’ episode ‘Balancing the Books’…

After an awkward chat about their future, worried Adi Kapadia (Raj Bajaj) senses Marty Kirkby (Shaheen Jafargholi) is getting cold feet… Although their relationship is less dramatic than Stevie and Matthew’s, feelings run deeply. Can they reconcile their differences?

It doesn't take a body language expert to realise all is not well with Marty and Adi. (Image credit: BBC)

Elsewhere, Faith Cadogan (Kirsty Mitchell) reveals that Luka is distraught after the events of his kidnapping.

Jacob Masters (Charles Venn) talks to David Hide (Jason Durr) about their future working relationship.

And Dylan Keogh (William Beck) reveals why junior doctor Paige Allcott (Shalisha James-Davis) is taking an unexpected leave of absence.

Dylan Keogh shows excellent leadership skills in Casualty's double-bill. (Image credit: BBC)

See below for the spoilers to Casualty’s second episode in this week’s double bill.

'Casualty' spoilers: ‘Apron Strings’

The second Casualty outing sees Teddy Gowan’s mum Gaynor (Stella’s Maxine Evans) pop up. Teddy (Milo Clarke) finds himself playing peacemaker, as there’s no love lost between Teddy’s aunty Jan Jenning (Di Botcher) and his mum!

Will they stop bickering long enough to realise he isn’t well?

Keeping mum. Teddy has secret health concerns and is stressed out by Gaynor and Jan's arguing. (Image credit: BBC)

Secretly worried about his health Teddy turns to part-time receptionist Paul Pegg (Emmerdale’s Paul Poppelwell) who is flogging herbal remedies in the ED - despite several warnings from David Hide!

If the recent Casualty trailer is anything to go by, this could be a storyline that ends in tragedy…

First look: Maxine Evans as Gaynor in 'Casualty'. (Image credit: BBC)

Elsewhere, Dylan Keogh - who really proves himself to be an excellent ED clinical lead in this harrowing episode - receives a call from Paula Kettering’s sister.

Does Paula (Rosie Jones) want his help to get baby Ena back?

And a shocking patient death leaves the entire ED team reeling, especially Stevie Nash and Robyn Miller (Amanda Henderson), who work closely on the case.

Horrified by these tragic events, Robyn decides something needs to be done…

Robyn and Stevie are distraught after a tough shift. (Image credit: BBC)

These Casualty episodes air on Saturday 26 February 2022 at 8.40pm and 9.20pm on BBC1. It is available on iPlayer after transmission.