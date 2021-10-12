‘Casualty’ spoilers: Will Dylan Keogh regret crossing Stevie?

Dylan Keogh has Stevie Nash in his sights. Is he about to make a powerful enemy?

Dylan Keogh confronts Stevie Nash, as he begins to figure out her plans for Ethan Hardy...

In Casualty episode ‘Two Tribes’ (BBC1, 9.35pm, Saturday 16 October 2021 - see our TV Guide for listings) the ED staff are suffering from several severe cases of suspicious minds.

Dylan Keogh is convinced Stevie Nash has a vendetta against Ethan Hardy, Stevie is certain Dylan is covering something up for Ethan, and Matthew Ofolami suspects Rash Masum is involved in gang activities. Will a series of blunt confrontations cure the tense atmosphere in the ED or lead to a serious outbreak of ill will?

Dylan Keogh realises Stevie hates Ethan!

Dylan Keogh is whistling with joy in Casualty. It's his final day in the role of acting clinical lead, since begrudgingly squeezing into Connie Beauchamp’s shoes when she left Holby earlier this year.

Before Dylan (William Beck) kisses goodbye to the unwanted job, however, he clocks that Stevie Nash is harbouring an intense hatred towards fellow consultant Ethan Hardy.

During a meeting with both doctors Dylan picks up on Stevie’s barely suppressed hostility towards Ethan and wonders what’s behind it... But will he be bothered to investigate further, given he's only a few hours left as head of the ED?

Dylan weighs his options. Will he protect Ethan or leave the way clear for Stevie to become clinical lead? (Image credit: BBC)

Stevie steps up her revenge plan

Meanwhile, Stevie (Elinor Lawless) is quietly confident that she’s first in line for the clinical lead position and begins to openly question Ethan’s professionalism as a doctor.

Her suspicions about his competency are raised when Dylan suddenly steps in and takes over one of Ethan’s patients in Resus… She isn’t sure what’s just happened, but knows something is up and resolves to get to the bottom of it.

Stevie has big plans for Ethan if she becomes clinical lead... (Image credit: BBC)

Ethan is dangerous and endangered!

Unknown to Stevie, the reason Dylan intervenes is because he witnesses Ethan (George Rainsford) experience a significant tremor while holding a pair of scissors close to a patient’s eye!

After saving the day, Dylan tells Ethan that he knows about his Huntington’s diagnosis and advises him to let the new clinical lead know as soon as they’re appointed.

In the meantime, Stevie confronts Dylan and accuses him of covering for Ethan! Her behaviour convinces him that Stevie is gunning for Ethan. His stony response convinces her that something is amiss. Has Stevie just been given more ammunition against her nemesis?

Will Dylan stay or go? Either way there is going to be trouble in Casualty... (Image credit: BBC)

Charlie’s insider bombshell

Dylan is shocked when he’s beseeched by the hospital board to accept the position as Holby ED’s permanent clinical lead. Despite Dylan being adamant he doesn’t want the job, he’s given until 5pm to think it over.

Will Dylan reconsider when Charlie Fairhead reveals that Stevie is the reserve candidate and will become clinical lead if he doesn’t accept?

You can’t work at the ED as long as Charlie Fairhead without making some powerful contacts! (Image credit: BBC)

Ethan’s shock confession

Perturbed by Stevie’s personal dislike of Ethan, Dylan has a heart-to-heart with the grieving doctor. Ethan doesn’t believe that Stevie has any reason to hate him, however, he does make an emotional confession - since Fenisha’s death he’s not been taking his medication.

Now Dylan’s faced with a major dilemma - if he refuses the clinical lead job, Stevie will be appointed and possibly ruin Ethan’s career. Yet, Ethan has chosen not to take his medication, putting patients at risk. Furthermore, the thought of running the ED gives him sleepless nights! Unsure which way to turn, another blunt exchange with Stevie helps Dlyan make up his mind.

What will he decide? It all depends on whether their confrontation results in the shaking of hands or battle lines being drawn!

Moment of truth. Will Ethan's confession make Dylan's decision easier or harder? (Image credit: BBC)

Rash’s war

Rash Masum (Neet Mohan) is dragged into a gangland war this week!

When Hafsa Kazimi (Zainab Hasan) shows up at Rash’s home asking him to take in a troubled teenager, he unwittingly becomes involved in a violent gang war that works its way into the sanctity of the ED.

Reluctantly Rash agrees to let Rayan (Adam Aziz) stay for a few days and quickly finds himself bonding with his houseguest, even giving him house keys so he can come and go.

Rash is stunned, however, when Rayan returns home heavily bleeding from a knife wound. He’s been stabbed by a rival gang and in urgent need of medical treatment.

Desperate to save Rayan’s life, Rash promises manipulative Hafsa that he won’t involve the police. But will Rash be able to keep his promise when Rayan’s attackers pay a visit to the ED with murder in mind?

Has smiling assassin Hafsa got Rash right where she wants him? (Image credit: BBC)

Also in Casualty this week

There’s a moving storyline about Rayan’s estranged foster brother Kyle (Jordan Nash and Jediael Stiling star as younger and present-day Kyle) and how they end up pitted against each other in rival gangs.

Speaking of which… Matthew Afolami (Osi Okerafor) doesn’t buy Rash's story about how he found Rayan injured. Will he report Rash when gang warfare erupts on the wards? And will Rash realise that Hafsa is not a community worker, but in fact a ruthless drug dealer?

Meanwhile, Matthew and Stevie’s affair doesn’t show any signs of slowing down. When she confides that she’s up for the role of clinical lead and needs someone to raise a glass with after work, Matthew is only too happy to accept. But will Stevie have something to celebrate or instead need a shoulder to cry on?

Either way, there are shocked faces in Holby ED when the new clinical lead is announced!

Matthew has a few choice words for Rash, but will the conflicted doctor listen? (Image credit: BBC)

This episode of Casualty airs on BBC1 on Saturday 16 October 2021 at 9.35pm. It will be available on BBC iPlayer after airing.