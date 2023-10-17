Coronation Street spoilers: Aadi Alahan DUMPS Courtney?

Aadi Alahan is disappointed when Courtney fails to step up in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street at 8.00pm. See our TV Guide for full listings - is there trouble in paradise for the forbidden couple?



Aadi Alahan has had enough of Courtney complaining about money and persuades her to accompany him to the Freshco recruitment day, pointing out that with two lots of wages coming in, they could live somewhere better.

As they get ready to leave, Courtney tells Aadi she feels sick and he’ll have to go it alone. Has Aadi had enough of her attitude? How will Asha react when she hears about the incident? And could this be the end for the couple who fought so hard to be together?



In the café, Daniel tells Daisy that he plans to take Bertie to visit Sinead’s grave later as it’s four years since she sadly passed away from cancer. He’s grateful when Daisy squeezes his hand supportively and promises to be there for him in his moment of need.

Later, Daniel suggests to her that he could sell his Mum’s house and buy Elaine’s flat in Redbank together. But he’s disappointed when Daisy suggests they delay moving until she’s got a proper job, but why is she stalling?

Is Daniel moving too fast for Daisy? Or is she still struggling with her secret feelings for Ryan?

Is Daniel moving too quickly for Daisy? (Image credit: ITV)

Ed and Ronnie meet up with the potential investor in the bistro. The investor is impressed with Ronnie’s sales spiel and agrees to go ahead. Ronnie orders champagne all round.

Coronation Street continues on Monday at 8pm.