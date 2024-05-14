Coronation Street spoilers: Abi Franklin ATTACKS Dean!

Abi Franklin vows revenge in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street at 8.00pm. See our TV Guide for full listings.



Abi Franklin is horrified to see that the sex video has been uploaded to other websites. Elsewhere, Cassie lets slip to Kevin how she saw Abi arguing with Dean the drug dealer shortly before the sex video was released and then overheard her arranging to meet him to hand over cash.

Abi meets Dean and brandishing a wrench, accuses him of making the sex tape. Dean insists he has no idea what she’s talking about but a furious Abi doesn’t believe him.

Kevin arrives and orders Abi to drop the wrench and as Dean is taken in for police questioning, Abi learns four more videos have been uploaded. But as she studies the footage Abi realises it’s not actually her, they’re all deep fakes!



Evelyn suggests to a delighted Roy that they start a book club while he’s in prison. Meanwhile, Griff tells the guard it’s good to be back in Weatherfield nick!



Griff is back! (Image credit: ITV)

Carla admits to Sarah that she misses Peter but when Simon shows her some pictures, Carla’s thrown to see one showing Peter with his arm around a woman.

Simon's picture leaves Carla shaken. (Image credit: ITV)

Daniel takes a call from the STC to inform him that his ban has been lifted and he can return to work. Aware Bethany’s having a hard time, Daisy calls at the flat with a bottle.



Gemma tells Bernie that they need to get the house looking shipshape as Joseph is bringing his posh school friends round. But Gemma’s hurt when Linda reveals she’s booked a table at the bistro to save her the stress.

Coronation Street continues on Monday at 8pm.