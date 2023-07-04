Coronation Street spoilers: Adam Barlow suffers a PANIC ATTACK!
Airs at 8:00pm on Wednesday 12th July 2023 on ITV1.
Stressed Adam Barlow rushes from the courtroom in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street at 8.00pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).
Sarah tries to broach the subject of the paternity test but Adam refuses to engage and, confiding in Daniel about the pregnancy scare, Daniel surmises he’ll find it tough to insist on an abortion even if Damon’s the father.
Stressed, Adam snaps at him and hurries off to court. But as Adam makes his client’s case, he starts to sweat, shake and lose focus before dashing from the courtroom. Dee-Dee watches in alarm as Adam’s in the throes of a full-on panic attack.
When she finds bank statements showing Spider is nowhere near as skint as he’s been making out, a paranoid Toyah goes through his laptop, discovering he’s been emailing his ex and searching for houses near her.
Under fire, Spider explains he’s been trying to accelerate his divorce and his savings went on something for her. Dropping to one knee, Spider produces a ring and asks Toyah to marry him. How will she respond?
When Shona spots Max emptying the fridge for a picnic, she lets slip to Sabrina.
But as she’s met with a blank expression, we see Max sharing his picnic with Lauren, who reveals her dad wants her to visit him in prison. Sabrina’s furious to spot them together.
Gemma has a sleepless night, fretting over money. Jenny suggests she asks her ex, Henry Newton, as he’s looking for staff. Gemma doesn’t think Chesney would approve but will she go behind his back?
Elaine’s in her element when Gerry suggests they all meet later for a bite to eat.
Tim, Sally, Steve and Ed attend Gerry’s Tai Chi class.
Coronation Street continues on Friday at 8pm.
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
I've always had a passion for TV and movies, and got my dream job as TV Times Listings Editor over a decade ago. previously I was interviewing celebrities on a freelance basis for What's On TV, TV Easy and TV & Satellite Week magazines. There's nothing better than going behind-the-scenes of TV shows to bring our readers on set secrets and gossip! As well as my main role at TV Times, I also write Coronation Street spoilers for WhattoWatch.com and write daily On Demand reviews.