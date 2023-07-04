Coronation Street spoilers: Adam Barlow suffers a PANIC ATTACK!

Stressed Adam Barlow rushes from the courtroom in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street at 8.00pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).

Sarah tries to broach the subject of the paternity test but Adam refuses to engage and, confiding in Daniel about the pregnancy scare, Daniel surmises he’ll find it tough to insist on an abortion even if Damon’s the father.

Stressed, Adam snaps at him and hurries off to court. But as Adam makes his client’s case, he starts to sweat, shake and lose focus before dashing from the courtroom. Dee-Dee watches in alarm as Adam’s in the throes of a full-on panic attack.

When she finds bank statements showing Spider is nowhere near as skint as he’s been making out, a paranoid Toyah goes through his laptop, discovering he’s been emailing his ex and searching for houses near her.

Under fire, Spider explains he’s been trying to accelerate his divorce and his savings went on something for her. Dropping to one knee, Spider produces a ring and asks Toyah to marry him. How will she respond?

Can Toyah really trust Spider? (Image credit: ITV)

When Shona spots Max emptying the fridge for a picnic, she lets slip to Sabrina.

But as she’s met with a blank expression, we see Max sharing his picnic with Lauren, who reveals her dad wants her to visit him in prison. Sabrina’s furious to spot them together.

Sabrina rages at Max. (Image credit: ITV)

Gemma has a sleepless night, fretting over money. Jenny suggests she asks her ex, Henry Newton, as he’s looking for staff. Gemma doesn’t think Chesney would approve but will she go behind his back?

Elaine’s in her element when Gerry suggests they all meet later for a bite to eat.



Tim, Sally, Steve and Ed attend Gerry’s Tai Chi class.

Coronation Street continues on Friday at 8pm.