‘Coronation Street’ spoilers: Alina Pop tells Tyrone to take a hike!

Alina Pop wants nothing more to do with Tyrone.

In tonight’s hour-long episode of Coronation Street (8.00pm — see our TV Guide for full listings) Alina Pop is insulted when Tyrone begs for another chance.

Having found out that Alina Pop is yet to fly back to Romania, Tyrone races off to find her. Having tracked her to a hotel, he implores her to reconsider leaving after what Emma told him. When Alina makes out it’s over between them, will Tyrone accept this and head back to the Street to track down Fiz and try to win her back?

Tyrone realises it's too little too late for him and Alina. (Image credit: ITV)

As Daniel heads off to his teaching placement, it's clear that Ken couldn’t be more proud of his son. But when Max plays up in class, Daniel realises it’s going to be far from easy. Later, David tears a strip off Max for mucking about but showing no remorse he stomps off.

Daniel's first day at work doesn't go to plan. (Image credit: ITV)

Imran tells Toyah he’s hired a psychologist for Kelly using the last of the money from the anonymous donor and making up the shortfall himself. Encouraged by fellow inmate Mia, Kelly reluctantly joins the support group. Is she on the road to recovery?

Imran pulls out all the stops to help Kelly. (Image credit: ITV)

As Mary and Freda argue over Norris’ funeral arrangements, Claudia arrives. When they then disagree over where best to hold the wake, a furious Rita steps in and asserts that Norris would choose the street as it was the place he felt most at home.

An excited Yasmeen tells Alya that Zeedan’s coming to visit and later, Elaine calls to celebrate Yasmeen’s birthday.

Coronation Street continues on Friday at 7.30pm.