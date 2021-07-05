‘Coronation Street’ spoilers: Alya Nazir dumps Ryan!

Alya Nazir is gutted when she discovers Ryan spent the night with Daisy in tonight’s first episode of Coronation Street (ITV, 7.30pm – see our TV Guide for listings).

Ryan Connor wakes up in Daisy’s bed. Did the he and Daisy go all the way or did they pass out before anything happened?

In the Rovers, Ryan begs Daisy not to let slip that he was with her last night. But she has other and plans and in front of Alya, purposely tells Ryan that she’s not happy about his lies when the truth is he ended up in her bed.

Alya’s dumbstruck. Is this the end for her and Ryan?

Is it over between Ryan and Alya Nazir? (Image credit: ITV)

Elsewhere, Eileen relents and tells Sean he can move back into No.11, while Steve reveals that he’s raised £96k for Oliver’s fund and feels it’s time to take a step back.

Eileen tells a thrilled Sean he can move back into No.11. (Image credit: ITV)

Andy the binman calls at the undertakers and handing Todd £7k in cash, explains that a local Big Issue seller, Matty, died and they had a whip-round for his funeral.

With Andy gone, Todd places £2k in the till and stuffs the other £5k in a marble urn. Todd tells George about Matty’s funeral, how he was moved by his plight, and agreed to do a £7k funeral for £2k as it’s all they’d managed to raise.

But Todd's scheming goes wrong when he discovers the deceased’s brother, Mr Hendricks, has collected the marble urn... how is he going to get his stolen money back now?

Will Emma think Curtis' plan for a naked calendar is too much? (Image credit: ITV)

Meanwhile, Curtis tells Emma about his plan to organise a charity naked calendar to help Steve reach his target of £100k. But will she think it is a step too far?

Coronation Street airs Monday, Wednesday and Friday this week.