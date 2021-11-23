‘Coronation Street’ spoilers: Alya Nazir underestimates Hashim!

In tonight’s second episode of Coronation Street (8.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings) Alya Nazir thinks she can fix things by talking to Hashim...

When a guilty Ryan and Zeedan give nothing away, Alya heads off to work, hurt and suspicious of what they’ve been doing. Despite Zeedan’s pleas, Ryan gives in and calls at Speed Daal to tell Alya what her little brother has been up to.

She heads out and rounds on Zeedan for money laundering and demands Hashim’s number. But Zeedan is adamant she mustn’t get involved with him because he is dangerous.

Later, Zeedan arrives in Speed Daal and is horrified to find Alya confronting Hashim, before turning on her brother, accusing him of destroying everything their family has worked so hard for.

Alya Nazir is disgusted by her bother's dealings with Hashim. (Image credit: ITV)

When Daisy admits that she still likes Daniel, Jenny reckons it’s only because he’s inherited a house and she’s a money grabber. Daniel overhears them talking but Daisy assures him that she was never after his money. Their row escalates until Daisy draws a line and tells him it was nice knowing him but she’s had enough of his insecurities!

Daisy reverts to type after Daniel's tirade. (Image credit: ITV)

Curtis confides in Emma that he knows his hospital treatment is going to be expensive which is another reason to scale back their wedding and keep it small. But Emma tells Steve how she plans to surprise Curtis by secretly inviting his family to the wedding. Will he grand gesture backfire?

Gary and Maria offer Kelly a part-time job at the barbers. Kelly tracks down Stu to thank him for all his help but she’s concerned to discover that he’s got a bad cough. Maria hands Kelly the barber shop keys and asks her to open up in the morning for her. Worried about Stu’s health, she tells him to spend the night at the barbers. How will Maria react if she finds out?

Chesney and Gemma arrive home with Aled to find Bernie taking delivery of a new sofa and Aggie eyes the sofa with suspicion.

Coronation Street continues at 7.30pm on Wednesday.