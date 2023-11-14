Coronation Street spoilers: Amy Barlow in BIG trouble with the police

Amy Barlow is in deep trouble in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street at 8.00pm. See our TV Guide for full listings.



Amy Barlow and Aadi mull over the events of the night, hoping that when Dan wakes up, he can’t remember what happened to him. But then DS Swain calls and she needs them both to accompany her to the station.

She questions Amy, who asks for a solicitor. With Dee-Dee present, DS Swain resumes the interview and warns Amy that she could be looking at five years in prison.

Later, Amy thanks Aadi for standing by her. He leans in for a kiss and Amy reciprocates, but suddenly she’s overcome by a wave of panic.

Aadi kisses Amy. (Image credit: ITV)

Sean quizzes Dylan about his missing trainers, vowing to call school for answers. As Dylan heads off, Liam waves to him, but Dylan gives him the cold shoulder and Gary clocks his animosity.

In school, Dylan warns Mason of Sean’s intention to report his missing trainers. Mason and Conch tell Mrs Crawshaw that Liam stole Dylan’s trainers. As Mrs Crawshaw opens Liam’s locker, he realises he’s been stitched up!

Liam takes the fall for Mason. (Image credit: ITV)

When Ronnie reveals that he’s had a call from a property developer mate and he’d like them to oversee the conversion of the Rovers into flats, Ed’s delighted whilst Debbie warns him that he’ll have the whole street against him.

Later, Michael tells Ed that Grandad Sarge called and he’ll be joining them for Christmas, while Dee-Dee invites Joel to join the family too.

Ed gets an surprising call. (Image credit: ITV)

Carla tells Beth and Sean she’s paid their wages for last month and if they return to work and complete the order, they’ll be paid for this month too. But she’s frustrated when they say they’ll think about it.

Will she be forced to up her offer?

Coronation Street continues on Wednesday at 8pm.