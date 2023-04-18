Coronation Street spoilers: Amy Barlow in HORROR collapse!

It all gets too much for Amy Barlow in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street at 8.00pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).



Amy Barlow receives a letter from the uni advising her she is behind on her work and after ripping it up she spots a vodka bottle on the sideboard. As Summer passes Victoria Garden, she’s horrified to see Amy collapsed on the ground and calls an ambulance.

On the street, Aaron squares up to Aadi and the pair start to scrap but they stop when they see an ambulance arrive and Summer explains to the paramedic she found Amy unconscious.

Aaron and Aadi scrap in the street. (Image credit: ITV)

In A&E, the doctor confirms that Amy passed out from excess alcohol, while Summer explains to Steve and Tracy how Amy admitted that Aaron did rape her. Aadi rails at Aaron, pointing out that Amy tried to drink herself to death because of him.

Later, Amy admits to Steve and Tracy that she was raped and she knows she needs help. But how will they react when Aaron appears at Amy’s bedside?



Dee-Dee explains to Paul that the police are still reviewing the CCTV footage but once they’ve finished he should be free to go.

Dee-Dee accompanies Paul to his appointment with the MND specialist and when the specialist confirms that Paul has motor neurone disease, the pair reel in shock. Paul explains that he needs to tell Billy and his family the news. But will he really go through with it?

Paul is diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease. (Image credit: ITV)

Stephen orders Sally, Michael and Izzy to pull out all the stops for the first Nippersnapper order, but suddenly the power goes off and the factory is plunged into darkness.



Stu receives an email confirming that Eliza can start at Weatherfield High after half-term. Yameen suggests they organise a birthday party for her and Eliza’s delighted. Stu tells Tyrone about their party plans and wonders if Hope could come up with a list of school friends to invite as Eliza has yet to meet the other kids.



Having kept Eileen awake all night with his tossing and turning, George admits that he’s worried about their competitor, Rest Easy, who are trying to under-cut him. How will he react when Billy suggests model-making as a hobby to take his mind off his worries?

Coronation Street continues on Friday at 8pm.