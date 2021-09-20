‘Coronation Street’ spoilers: Audrey Roberts crashes her own party!

In tonight’s first episode of Coronation Street (7.30pm — see our TV Guide for full listings) Audrey Roberts crashes and burns outside the Rovers

Audrey is underwhelmed to find only Gail, Sarah and David at her birthday meal. Having refused a drink, claiming they regard her as an old lush, she’s offended by her old-lady gifts and snaps at her daughter for remarking on her squinting to read.

When Rita then turns up wanting to bury the hatchet, Audrey loses her temper and storms out. She gets in her car but there’s a loud crunch and she’s aghast as Gail reveals she’s reversed into Rita’s car! How will Audrey make it up to Rita?

Rita gets more than she bargained for at Audrey's party. (Image credit: ITV)

It is tense as the day of Kelly’s sentencing finally arrives and everyone holds their breath in court. An impassioned Imran delivers his speech, begging the judge to consider Kelly’s troubled upbringing and fragile mental health when deciding on her sentence. Will the judge be lenient with Kelly or will she go to prison for good?

Kevin’s incensed to see Sabeen in the court lobby and rages at her for getting Corey off scot-free! Will anyone step in before Kevin is the one being hauled away by the police?

Kelly's sentencing is a slap in the face. (Image credit: ITV)

David wonders if he did right in protecting Max when his insolence prevails and he seems to be out of control.

Also, Nina informs Asha she’s hoping to study Fashion at Weatherfield College and asks her to model some samples for photos she can use at her interview. Asha’s thrilled and says she will do anything she can to help.

Coronation Street continues tonight at 8.30pm.