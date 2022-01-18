‘Coronation Street’ spoilers: Bernie Winter is arrested!

Bernie Winter is forced to confess in tonight’s second episode of Coronation Street (8.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings).

Bernie Winter vehemently denies she had anything to do with Joseph’s disappearance. But Evelyn’s not buying it and calls the police. Bernie realises the game is finally up and breaks down, telling them everything before both Bernie and Chesney are hauled in for questioning by the police…

In the Rovers, a grateful Daniel thanks Daisy for her kind words, and when she suggests they go for a drink sometime, he’s taken aback. Will he accept? Lydia arrives and clocks the spark between them.

Will Daniel accept Daisy's offer of a date? (Image credit: ITV)

Craig returns home from work and Faye and Emma are horrified when he reveals that Ted’s post mortem suggests he was run over which might have triggered the blood clot that killed him.

Things go from bad to worse for Emma and Faye. (Image credit: ITV)

After having a serious word with herself, Carla apologises and tells Jenny it’s clear Leo makes her happy and she should go for it as life is too short to live in the past. Jenny is grateful and later helps Leo in to her home with his bags, explaining to Daisy that he’s moving in.

Sally sends the Gazette a picture of Maria with her 4x4 gas guzzler. When Maria reveals that it was Councillor Cameron who provided the Gazette with the compromising picture of her, Sally’s taken aback. Sally promises Tim that she’s going to jack in the politics and focus on him, but he's sceptical.

Coronation Street continues with an hour-long episode on Friday at 7.30pm.