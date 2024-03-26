Coronation Street spoilers: Bethany Platt unearths a HUGE secret!

Bethany Platt searches through Daisy’s things in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street at 8.00pm. See our TV Guide for full listings.



Determined to get on better with Daisy, Bethany Platt tells Daniel she’s going to call in and see if she needs help preparing for their dinner tonight.

In the Rovers, Bethany persuades a reluctant Daisy to let her help with the cooking and whilst she’s distracted, Bethany turns the oven up on the apple pie. Having discovered the apple pie burnt to a crisp, Daisy heads out to buy a replacement leaving Bethany and Ryan to prepare the evening meal.

When Jenny calls Ryan through to the bar, Bethany seizes the opportunity to rifle through drawers, stuffs something in her handbag and hurries out. In the builder’s yard flat, Bethany takes out Stephen’s journal from her bag and flicks through it, intrigued.

Will Bethany find out the truth about the Rovers?



A nervous Maria heads off to work leaving Gary to home-school Liam. In the salon, Maria and Audrey discuss hairstyle options with a bride-to-be as Maria takes a sneak peak at an app on her phone which allows her to watch Gary and Liam in the flat through a hidden camera.

As Maria works on the bride’s hair, she stops to check her camera app and starts to panic when Liam disappears to the bathroom. After checking her phone again to find that Liam still hasn’t emerged from the bathroom, Maria grabs her bag and hurries out.



Maria keeps a close eye on Liam. (Image credit: ITV)

Tracy calls at No.1 for the last of her things and admits to Ken, Amy and Daniel how much she’s going to miss them. Ken suggests a farewell drink in the Rovers.

Ken, Amy and Daniel raise a toast to Tracy and wish her well with her new life in Spain as Steve buries himself in his newspaper and Amy feels for him.

Tracy says goodbye during a party at the Rovers. (Image credit: ITV)

In the solicitors’, Dee-Dee confides in Adam and Alya that she’s worried all the evidence so far is stacked against Roy.

Carla tells Dee-Dee about Roy’s sleep-walking and the abusive calls but Dee-Dee assures her she’s doing everything she can to prove Roy’s innocence.

Coronation Street continues tomorrow at 8pm.