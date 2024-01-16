Coronation Street spoilers: Can Joseph Brown ever forgive Chesney?

Joseph Brown listens to his dad’s apology in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street at 8.00pm. See our TV Guide for full listings.



Chesney apologises to Gemma again but, pointing out that Joseph Brown should be his priority, she urges Chesney to talk to his son. After reassuring Joseph that he loves him and will always believe him in future the pair share an emotional hug.



In the school corridor, Dylan asks Mason if he plans to return Liam’s phone but Mason laughs and tells him that if Liam turns up for their meeting, he’s a dead man. After overhearing the conversation, Liam stares Mason out and promises he’ll be there.

Later, Dylan warns Liam not to meet Mason, but he’s adamant that it’s time he stood up to him. As Liam approaches Mason and his mates, he overhears Dylan referring to him as a loser. Goaded by Mason, Liam rams Dylan up against a wall and as Mrs Crawshaw appears, Dylan falls to the ground!

Liam puts up a fight. (Image credit: ITV)

In the factory, Bobby enjoys winding Simon up but Carla orders them back to work. She then tells Simon and Bobby that she wants them to meet in the bistro for some team bonding and the first round is on her.

Booby winds up Simon. (Image credit: ITV)

Elsewhere, when Gary reveals that Liam is being bullied at school and Dylan is ignoring him, Sean scoffs, but George silences him with a look.



Bernie calls at the flower shop flat and orders Moses to enjoy some time off while she looks after Paul. She then sets about cleaning the flat but when she opens the cupboard concealing Paul’s stash of Benzo tablets, he panics. Will she spot them?



In the corner shop flat, Dee-Dee puts pressure on Ed to start tackling his debts.

Coronation Street continues tomorrow at 8pm.