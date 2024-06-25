Coronation Street spoilers: Cassie Plummer and Steve get closer!

Cassie Plummer persuades Steve to confront Sally and Tim in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street at 8.00pm. See our TV Guide for full listings.

Steve’s birthday party is not exactly what he was expecting and he is gutted to discover Tim and Sally are at the unveiling of Tommy O’s bust.

A sympathetic Cassie Plummer offers to drive him to the party to confront the pair and a fired-up Steve agrees. Once there they discover a way to get revenge on Tommy once and for all.

What have they got planned? And is their scheme bringing them closer together?

Tim and Sally are unaware Steve is on his way. (Image credit: ITV)

Toyah is horrified when she finds Leanne showing Amy an institute video to help relieve her stress and realises she is considering investing. Can she persuade her to steer clear?

Toyah tells Leanne to back off. (Image credit: ITV)

Bernie waits for Kit in the Rovers to discuss how they tell Gemma and Paul they have a brother, unaware he is already over at the flat breaking the news. How will the twins react?

Kit has breaking news. (Image credit: ITV)

When George approaches Michael hoping that he might be able to talk some sense into Glenda, he reveals that they’re no longer together as he disapproves of her recent behaviour.

Coronation Street continues on Wednesday at 8pm.