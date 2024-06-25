Coronation Street spoilers: Cassie Plummer and Steve get closer!
Airs at 8:00pm on Monday 1st or Tuesday 2nd July 2024 on ITV1, depending on football fixtures.
Cassie Plummer persuades Steve to confront Sally and Tim in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street at 8.00pm. See our TV Guide for full listings.
Steve’s birthday party is not exactly what he was expecting and he is gutted to discover Tim and Sally are at the unveiling of Tommy O’s bust.
A sympathetic Cassie Plummer offers to drive him to the party to confront the pair and a fired-up Steve agrees. Once there they discover a way to get revenge on Tommy once and for all.
What have they got planned? And is their scheme bringing them closer together?
Toyah is horrified when she finds Leanne showing Amy an institute video to help relieve her stress and realises she is considering investing. Can she persuade her to steer clear?
Bernie waits for Kit in the Rovers to discuss how they tell Gemma and Paul they have a brother, unaware he is already over at the flat breaking the news. How will the twins react?
When George approaches Michael hoping that he might be able to talk some sense into Glenda, he reveals that they’re no longer together as he disapproves of her recent behaviour.
Coronation Street continues on Wednesday at 8pm.
- Roy Cropper - David Neilson
- Gail Platt - Helen Worth
- David Platt - Jack P Shepherd
- Abi Franklin - Sally Carman
- Ken Barlow - Bill Roache
- Leanne Battersby - Jane Danson
- Toyah Battersby - Georgia Taylor
- Nina Lucas - Mollie Gallagher
- Fiz Stape - Jennie McAlpine
- Tyrone Dobbs - Alan Halsall
- Evelyn Plummer - Maureen Lipman
- Bernie Winter - Jane Hazelgrove
- Craig Tinker - Colson Smith
- Daisy Midgley - Charlotte Jordan
- Billy Mayhew - Daniel Brocklebank
- Chesney Brown - Sam Aston
- George Shuttleworth - Tony Maudsley
- Gary Windass - Mikey North
- Gemma Winter - Dolly-Rose Campbell
- Kirk Sutherland - Andy Whyment
- Mary Taylor - Patti Clare
- Paul Foreman - Peter Ash
- Sean Tully - Antony Cotton
- Summer Spellman - Harriet Bibby
- Tim Metcalfe - Joe Duttine
- Sally Metcalfe - Sally Dynevor
- Yasmeen Metcalfe - Shelley King
- Kevin Webster - Michael Le Vell
