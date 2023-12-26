Coronation Street spoilers: Cassie Plummer SABOTAGES Abi!

Cassie Plummer causes a rift between Abi and Kevin in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street at 8.00pm. See our TV Guide for full listings.

When Kevin confirms to Abi that the scratched Porsche is booked in at the bodyshop next week, Cassie Plummer forms a plan.

When the Porsche's owner arrives to collect it, Cassie makes out she rang him by mistake. He’s unimpressed to spot the damage to the paintwork and threatens to sue. Kevin and Abi are horrified as Cassie promises it will be as good as new by tomorrow.

Later, she’s pleased when a stressed Kevin blames Abi for the scratched car fiasco.



Seeing a carefree Damon stroll into the bistro, Adam gets on the phone to tip off the police. Nick and Leanne arrive to find Damon waiting for them to ask for the money he gave Harvey to invest in the business. Craig arrives to question Damon about Adam’s kidnap.

Meanwhile, Adam barges into the factory to inform Sarah about Damon’s and his kidnap but Sarah has no time to reply as Craig enters. Sarah tells Adam that she was with Damon yesterday afternoon and is his alibi.

Damon offers Ed a job renovating a bar and realising who he is, Bethany calls him a homewrecker, but Damon’s distracted by a phone call and hurries out.

In a prison visiting room, Damon faces his brother Harvey. What does Harvey want from him?



Damon demands his money. (Image credit: ITV)

Daisy’s miffed when Jenny firmly vetoes her special offer ideas to boost custom at the pub. When Bethany calls into the Rovers and sneeringly remarks on how empty it is, Daisy defiantly writes out a sign offering a free drink with every hotpot purchased.

Daisy rises to the bait. (Image credit: ITV)

Paul is thrilled as Summer reveals her big surprise is her uni lecturer has offered to take Paul for a spin in his motorbike’s sidecar later. But when Summer’s tutor, Dewey, turns up on a motorbike there’s no sidecar attached. As Summer and Billy strain to lift Paul onto the pillion instead, dangling helplessly, a humiliated Paul orders them to put him down. In a bid to lift Paul’s spirits after the motorbike debacle, Billy suggests a holiday.



Tyrone informs Evelyn and Roy that Terry has been charged and has a hearing tomorrow who hopes that he pleads guilty.

Coronation Street continues tomorrow at 8pm.