‘Coronation Street’ spoilers: Corey Brent flees Weathefield

Corey Brent tries to do a runner from the police in Friday's first episode of Coronation Street (7.30 pm see our TV Guide for full listings).

Despite being found not guilty in court, everyone knows Corey Brent is the one who killed Seb Franklin in a vicious hate crime. But now the police have got evidence stacking up against Corey, and he is hiding out at a rented house with his dad, desperate to avoid the law.

Corey's dad, Stefan, reveals he has a plan and heads out to speak to Eli's dad. But while Stefan puts his plan into action to save his son from going to prison, Abi has a plan of her own.

Abi asks Gary to help her track down Corey. (Image credit: ITV)

Back on the cobbles, Abi speaks to Gary and asks for his help to track down Corey and Stefan.

Despite the fact he is going to have to revisit his own murky past, Gary is happy to help and sets off to find Eli's dad after Abi suggests Stefan might have gone to him for help. As Gary gets to Stefan's office he looks for Christian... but with Stefan already one step ahead of them, will he get there in time?

Meanwhile, Stefan orders Corey to pack his things so that can flee the country and soon Christian arrives in his van, ready to whisk them off to safety.

Has Gary's plan failed?

Emma is over the moon when Steve offers to help Curtis. (Image credit: ITV)

Meanwhile, Steve and Tracy offer to use their own personal savings to pay for Curtis to go and see a private consultant.

Steve is determined to help Emma's boyfriend. (Image credit: ITV)

Also, Danny offers to help James with his rehab exercises, but soon finds the physio overrunning and is late for work. Will Debbie give him the sack?

Nick is worried about Sam, who has stopped talking. (Image credit: ITV)

Nick is worried about Sam and confides in Leanne about how Sam has stopped talking.

Elsewhere, Sally is shocked when she finds out that Maria is planning to run for council, and jokes to Aggie that Maria doesn't know the first thing about local politics.

Coronation Street airs on Mondays and Wednesdays 7.30pm and 8.30pm with a hour-long episode at 7.30 on Fridays on ITV - see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on ITV Hub now.