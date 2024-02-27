Coronation Street spoilers: Craig ARRESTS Dylan Wilson!

Dylan Wilson realises Mason has stabbed him in the back in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street at 8.00pm. See our TV Guide for full listings.



Under pressure, a terrified Liam admits to Gary and Maria that Mason threatened him with a knife and they decide to take him to the police station. Craig and another officer call at number 11 and tell Sean, Eileen and Dylan Wilson that they have reason to believe they’re hiding a zombie knife that was used in an assault but the weapon can’t be found and Dylan insists he knows nothing about it.

Mason orders Dylan to get the knife and meet up with him in the ginnel. But as Dylan waits nervously, Craig approaches and finds the knife in Dylan’s bag and arrests him. Dylan realises with horror that Mason set him up. Dee-Dee joins Sean and Dylan in the interview room and impresses upon a terrified Dylan that it’s time to stand up to Mason and tell the police everything he knows. What will he say?

At No.9, Evelyn and Cassie each try to impress Fiz and Tyrone with their culinary skills. Tyrone tells them that he doesn’t want either of them to leave and for now, they should carry on as they are but Fiz reckons it’s a recipe for disaster.

Meanwhile, Fiz tries to impress Carla with some ideas she picked up at the Norfolk factory.

Will Carla be impressed with Fiz's business ideas? (Image credit: itv)

In the hospital, Daniel rails at a guilt ridden Adam for getting involved with Harvey and endangering Sarah’s and Bethany’s lives.

Back on the street, Ken is shocked to discover how Adam’s actions have affected everyone.

Later, Damon assures Sarah that he’s spoken to Harvey, he’s promised to back off and she and Bethany have nothing to fear.

Damon is desperate to protect Sarah. (Image credit: ITV)

In the café, Bobby records an appeal with Suki from the Gazette in a bid to find Lauren. Suki interviews Roy too, but his appeal is underwhelming and Bobby listens in despair. Evelyn apologetically tells Roy that she’s had to let Lauren’s flat go as the landlord found out she’d been sub-letting it.

Later, Roy assures her that Lauren will be fine and he’s convinced that she’s started afresh somewhere new.

Yasmeen tells a mystified Stu how she’s certain she spotted Dom in the precinct.

Coronation Street continues on Friday at 8pm.