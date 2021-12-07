‘Coronation Street’ spoilers: Curtis Delamere steals from Steve?

What is scheming Curtis Delamere planning to do next?

Curtis Delamere continues to lie and cheat as he gets access to Steve’s bank card in tonight’s second episode of Coronation Street (9.15pm see our TV Guide for full listings)

As Emma struggles to decide whether to marry Curtis Delamere, Steve is unaware of his deception. After knocking back a few too many drinks at the pub, a tipsy Steve hands Curtis his bank card and PIN, asking him to transfer the £100k they raised to Oliver’s charity account.

At home, Curtis opens his laptop and takes out Steve’s bank card. Will anyone get to him before he causes more damage?

A drunken Steve is unaware who the 'real' Curtis is. (Image credit: ITGV)

Kelly is with Stu as he thanks Yasmeen for the offer of a room for him to stay in but when he makes a joke about his high cleaning standards, how will she react? And will Alya have to step in to help?

Yasmeen is stunned when Stu turns down her generous offer. (Image credit: ITV)

Maria asks James if he’ll endorse her election campaign in the Rovers, but he refuses, explaining that all County players have been instructed not to get involved with any political campaigns about local developments. Maria and Phill smell a rat and wonder if Sally has been planting ideas in their minds...

Maria gets political. (Image credit: ITV)

Elsewhere, Sarah suggests a joint Platts and Barlows Christmas so not to offend anyone or leave anybody out.

As Kevin and Abi arrive back from their honeymoon, Kevin hopes they don’t bump into Kelly, but how can they avoid each other for ever?

Coronation Street continues on Monday at 7.30pm.