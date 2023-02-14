Coronation Street spoilers: Daisy Midgeley fears for her life!

Daisy Midgeley goes to the police after a string of texts from Justin in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street (8.00pm see our TV Guide for full listings).

Daisy Midgeley switches her phone back on and when she’s bombarded with a string of texts from Justin, she dissolves into tears in Daniel’s arms. Daniel scrolls through the messages and asserts that they need to go to the police.

At the station, Daisy shows PC Scott the recent texts but is stunned when he plays it down. She returns home and is horrified to see that PC Scott has liked all her holiday snaps.

Billy and Paul break the news to Todd that they’re back together. Later, in the Rovers, Billy chats to Dee-Dee and neither of them notices Paul struggling to pick up his darts.

Spider visits Griff in prison and agrees to get his sentence reduced if he reveals where the funding came from — so Griff reveals Councillor Len Cameron provided the cash. But Griff is left seething when Spider announces he’s had enough and tells him he can forget about a reduced sentence.

Will Spider make a deal with the devil? (Image credit: ITV)

Over breakfast, a downcast David admits to Gail that Shona’s left him as Maria assures Shona that David’s drunken pass meant nothing. Will it be enough to persuade Shona to give David another chance?

Meanwhile, Daniel is concerned when he sees Max’s bruises and asks Alya if she’d consider going to visit him. Alya agrees and goes to see Max at the STC, where he explains to her how his life was a mess.

Maria tells Gary that Len Cameron appears to have had a change of heart and has agreed to fund the refugee centre. Max calls David and asks him if he would visit him tomorrow. As Alya reads out the victim impact statement she’s written for Blake’s sentencing hearing tomorrow, Yasmeen listens. Later, David thanks Alya for taking the time to visit Max.

Coronation Street continues on Friday at 8pm.