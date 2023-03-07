Coronation Street spoilers: Daisy Midgeley gets her revenge!
Airs at 8:00pm on Monday 13th March 2023 on ITV.
Daisy Midgeley turns the tables on Justin in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street (8.00pm see our TV Guide for full listings).
Daniel attempts to put things right with Daisy but will she agree to go ahead with the wedding?
Finding Justin lurking outside, Daisy declares she’s had enough, whips out her phone and starts filming him in a bid to prove to him what it feels like. In the pub, Jenny and Glenda watch the live stream in horror.
After Justin hurries away, his sister calls at the Rovers, warning Daisy that this isn’t the first time Justin has become obsessed with someone and she needs to watch herself as he’s dangerous.
As Faye heads out for the day with Craig, Sally warns Tim he’s playing a dangerous game as he welcomes Jackson and Miley in. All goes well until Miley and Eliza recognise each other on the street and stop to chat as Craig and Faye pull up in a cab. Tim’s heart sinks - can he get rid of Jackson and Miley before Faye sees them?
Having dressed to impress, Beth asks Glenda to accompany her to meet Marco but realising she’s surplus to requirements, Glenda quickly makes herself scarce…
As Carla stresses about ending up back in prison as an uninsured driver, Peter promises her that won’t happen. Later, Sarah’s surprised when a preoccupied Carla agrees to a staff bonus after they bagged the American deal. Meanwhile, Stephen surreptitiously calls Rufus.
Nick’s reminded of how much he misses his son when Tyrone reveals that Sam and Hope are now an item. Having cadged money off Tyrone for cinema tickets, Hope and Sam set off on a date.
Coronation Street continues on Wednesday at 8pm.
