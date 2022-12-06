Coronation Street spoilers: Daisy Midgeley has cancer?

Daisy Midgeley finds a lump in her breast in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street (8.00pm see our TV Guide for full listings).

Daisy Midgeley reveals that she’s found a lump in her breast and on Jenny’s advice, she tells a shaken Daniel who insists he’ll accompany her to the doctors. Will Daniel lose another woman he loves to cancer?

Desperate to raise the £10K to pay back Mike, Summer calls Billy, Todd and Paul together and reveals that she and Aaron plan to go travelling for a year and need £10K. Sceptical, they quiz Summer about her plans, will she tell the truth?

Later, Mike and Esther tell Summer and Aaron that they’d be willing to forget the £10k and give them even more money if Summer will agree to be a surrogate for their baby!

When Nigel announces that the theatre is flooded and the play cancelled, Ken secures the bistro, asserting the show must go on. When one of the leads then breaks a leg, Martha comes to the rescue and offers to take her place. As Martha introduces herself to Wendy, she apologises for stealing Ken away from her. When Wendy reveals that wasn’t the case and she broke up with him, will Martha re-think her future with Ken?

Martha and Wendy come face to face. (Image credit: ITV)

As Nick and Leanne fret over their finances, Simon reveals he’s lost his job, adding to their woes. Carla gives Simon a job on the Underworld sales team but Leanne’s unimpressed as he’ll be working with Jacob. When Fiz finds Gemma modelling a wedding dress while Beth pins it, she wants to know what’s going on!

Fiz wants to know why the girls have a wedding dress! (Image credit: ITV)

Coronation Street continues on Friday at 8pm.