Coronation Street spoilers: Daniel Osbourne uncovers a SICKENING truth

Daniel Osbourne sees Ryan and Daisy on together in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street at 8.00pm. See our TV Guide for full listings.



Ryan tells Crystal that he is still going for the interview at the gym as he wants to keep his options open. When Ryan blanks Daisy when she comes into the cafe, Crystal confronts her, asking if there is something going on between them. Daisy denies it but calls around to tell Ryan that Crystal is suspicious. Unaware that his camera is still on from his interview video practice, Ryan admits that he still has feelings for her and the sex was fantastic.

When Simon returns home, Daisy makes a sharp exit. With Ryan at work, Simon is intrigued when he spots the camera.

Later, Daniel Osbourne receives a message from Simon with a video link and as he watches the video of Ryan and Daisy he’s devastated to realise they slept together.

Will he confront the cheating pair?

Ryan and Daisy are caught on camera. (Image credit: ITV1)

On the street, Evelyn witnesses a man mistreating his dog and remonstrates with him. Roy comes to her aid but he’s terrified when Terry, the dog owner, turns on him instead.

Cassie comes to Evelyn and Roy’s rescue and Roy films Terry and the dog on Evelyn’s phone.

Later, Tyrone reports Terry to the police.

Evelyn stands up to a bully. (Image credit: ITV)

Nina tells Shona that she wants to have an honest conversation with Asha about how she feels. Isla calls at No.7 and admits to Asha that she likes her but respects the fact she’s with Nina and reckons it’s a good idea for her to switch mentors. An upbeat Asha admits to Nina that the reason she requested to work with a different crew is because Isla has a crush on her. How will Nina react to having her fears confirmed?

In the café, Roy suggests to Stu he should build bridges with Dom and Eliza and invite them for Christmas dinner.



Chesney calls at the flower shop flat, apologises to Gemma for having a go at her and tells her how much he loves her. Gemma dissolves into tears and hugs him tightly. But she is worried when he says Linda is coming to stay.

Coronation Street continues on Friday at 8pm.