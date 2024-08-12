Coronation Street spoilers: Dee-Dee Bailey demands answers from Joel!
Airs at 8:00pm on Wednesday 21st August 2024 on ITV1.
Dee-Dee Bailey confronts Joel in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street at 8.00pm. See our TV Guide for full listings.
Dee-Dee Bailey is stunned at Joel’s audacity as she demands the truth. Will her demands set evil Joel on another rampage?
Fiz is fuming when Tyrone admits he lied to her about a large bill which was in fact to pay Adam for a consultation about Dorin. And she is further horrified when Tyrone reveals that he’d like Alina and Dorin to move to Weatherfield. Will Fiz allow him to see more of his son or does she want to keep Alina as far away as possible?
As Beth sets off for an interview, Fiz and Kirk wonder why she jacked in her job at the factory. Will Beth get the job?
A nervous Toyah attends her hospital appointment with Nick by her side. Will the news be good? And will the results lead to the pair making a big decision about their relationship?
Coronation Street continues on Friday at 8pm.
- Roy Cropper - David Neilson
- Gail Platt - Helen Worth
- David Platt - Jack P Shepherd
- Abi Franklin - Sally Carman
- Ken Barlow - Bill Roache
- Leanne Battersby - Jane Danson
- Toyah Battersby - Georgia Taylor
- Nina Lucas - Mollie Gallagher
- Fiz Stape - Jennie McAlpine
- Tyrone Dobbs - Alan Halsall
- Evelyn Plummer - Maureen Lipman
- Bernie Winter - Jane Hazelgrove
- Craig Tinker - Colson Smith
- Daisy Midgley - Charlotte Jordan
- Billy Mayhew - Daniel Brocklebank
- Chesney Brown - Sam Aston
- George Shuttleworth - Tony Maudsley
- Gary Windass - Mikey North
- Gemma Winter - Dolly-Rose Campbell
- Kirk Sutherland - Andy Whyment
- Mary Taylor - Patti Clare
- Paul Foreman - Peter Ash
- Sean Tully - Antony Cotton
- Summer Spellman - Harriet Bibby
- Tim Metcalfe - Joe Duttine
- Sally Metcalfe - Sally Dynevor
- Yasmeen Metcalfe - Shelley King
- Kevin Webster - Michael Le Vell
