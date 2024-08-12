Coronation Street spoilers: Dee-Dee Bailey demands answers from Joel!

Will Joel be able to lie to Dee-Dee Bailey again?

Dee-Dee Bailey confronts Joel in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street at 8.00pm. See our TV Guide for full listings.

Dee-Dee Bailey is stunned at Joel’s audacity as she demands the truth. Will her demands set evil Joel on another rampage?

Fiz is fuming when Tyrone admits he lied to her about a large bill which was in fact to pay Adam for a consultation about Dorin. And she is further horrified when Tyrone reveals that he’d like Alina and Dorin to move to Weatherfield. Will Fiz allow him to see more of his son or does she want to keep Alina as far away as possible?

Fiz fears she is losing Tyrone. (Image credit: ITV)

As Beth sets off for an interview, Fiz and Kirk wonder why she jacked in her job at the factory. Will Beth get the job?

Kirk interviews Beth. (Image credit: ITV)

A nervous Toyah attends her hospital appointment with Nick by her side. Will the news be good? And will the results lead to the pair making a big decision about their relationship?

Coronation Street continues on Friday at 8pm.