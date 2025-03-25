Coronation Street spoilers: Dee-Dee Bailey gets shocking news - will she give up her baby?

Dee-Dee Bailey faces a dilemma in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street. Airs on Wednesday 2 April 2025. See our TV Guide for full listings.

The family are finally allowed to see Dee-Dee Bailey but she appears upset when James says he would like to call the baby Laila. With the boys gone Ed is shocked when Dee-Dee tells him she has had to have an emergency hysterectomy and won’t be able to have children. Ed implores her to think very carefully about whether she is able to give up her baby.

When James finds out the truth he knows this could change everything.

Lauren visits Dee-Dee to tell her Frankie’s operation has been a success but she is shocked by her reaction. As Dee-dee finally makes her decision about Laila’s future, James gets a text that could change her plans.

Gemma and Chesney’s friendship with Mick and Lou grows as the new couple offer Gemma their old TV and the use of their roof box for their trip away with the kids. But Mick continues to goad Ronnie who warns the pair to watch their backs as Mick isn’t all he seems.

As Mick heads off, Ronnie slashes a tyre on his van but Debbie has seen everything.

In The Rovers, Mick insists he wants paying for the work he has done and compensation for the damage to his van as he caught Ronnie on the van’s CCTV

Ronnie's temper gets the better of him (Image credit: ITV)

A delighted Daisy and Christina continue to reel in Jenny as she reveals she has met a great guy called Dom on the dating app. They up the ante with a bouquet of flowers and Christina sends another message. But Daisy worries that very soon Jenny is going to want to meet up with Dom in the flesh.

Jenny is blissfully unaware of Daisy and Christina's scheme (Image credit: ITV)

Kevin is anxious when Abi has to leave him having his chemo session because Alfie is ill at nursery. Julie finds an upset Kevin on the bench outside the hospital and suggests they get the bus home together.

Meanwhile, an anxious Abi can’t get hold of Kevin and is cross when she realises he was with Julie and didn’t tell her.

Coronation Street continues on Thursday 3 April at 8pm.