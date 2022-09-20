Coronation Street spoilers: Dee-Dee Bailey takes Stu's case!
Airs at 8:00pm on Friday 30th September on ITV.
Stu is thrilled when Dee-Dee Bailey takes his case in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street (8.00pm see our TV Guide for full listings).
Dee-Dee agrees to take on Stu’s case, pointing out gaps in the police inquiry and suggesting they speak to Bridget and go over her Mum’s statement. When Alya quizzes Bridget about the night of Charlie’s murder, she backs up her Mum’s story.
Getting upset, Bridget threatens to call the police. Meanwhile, when Dee-Dee reveals she’s found an address for Lennox, the officer originally in charge of Stu’s case, Stu grabs the piece of paper and disappears. As he hammers on Lennox’s door will Stu get the answers he’s looking for or will he jeopardise his case further?
When Dev apologises for overreacting about the broken trophy, he pours out his heart to Bernie, blaming himself for failing to protect Aadi.
Bernie assures him nobody could wish for a better dad and Dev’s touched by her kindness. Will the pair fall into one another’s arms in their hour of need? And will anyone catch them in the act?
James is feeling lost and decides to attend a job interview at the Bistro but when he admits to Debbie is clearly unimpressed when he reveals that he has no interest in bar work and is just trying to appease his family.
Meanwhile Lily tells James that she made it onto the football team and it’s all down to him, giving James food for thought about what his future might hold…
Teddy calls in the pub and is surprised to see Jenny behind the bar. She explains how Leo left for Canada without her and Teddy asserts she’s only herself to blame.
Coronation Street continues on Monday at 8pm.
