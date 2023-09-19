Coronation Street spoilers: Dev Alahan BLACKMAILS Courtney!

Dev Alahan offers Courtney a bribe to leave Aadi alone in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street at 8.00pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).



Aadi and Courtney announce that they’re moving into Shelly’s old flat. Courtney tells Aadi that she’ll sell her rings towards the deposit and with the rest of the cash they can go out and celebrate. She drags Aadi to the bistro where a golf club bash is also going on. Seeing it as a great opportunity to wind Darren up, Courtney kisses Aadi while talking loudly about their new flat. Dev Patel can barely watch as Aadi and Darren square up. Bernie orders calm but as they leave she warns Courtney that she knows her game, it’s obvious she’s using Aadi when she’s still in love with Darren.

Meanwhile, Darren takes Dev to one side and offers him £5k to split up Courtney and Aadi. Dev returns home and, pulling out the £5k, tells Courtney it’s hers if she dumps Aadi. Will she take the bait?

Daniel asks Ryan if he’d be prepared to give a talk to the STC students about the impact violent crime has on its victims. Will he agree?



Daniel has an offer for Ryan. (Image credit: ITV)

Jenny and Stephen move in with Rita but assure her that they won’t be under her feet for long as hopefully they’re off to Thailand. On the street, Jenny, Glenda, Daisy, Sean and Gemma watch emotionally as the Waterford’s workmen start boarding up the Rovers. When Gemma reveals that she’s applied for the deputy manager role with Waterfords, Daisy’s fuming, assuming it would go to Jenny.

Jenny says goodbye to The Rovers. (Image credit: ITV)

Billy and Paul meet up with the Registrar to go over their wedding plans. But Paul is gutted when he requests ‘Oh Happy Day’ for their exit music and the Registrar explains they’re not allowed religious music at a civil ceremony.



Tyrone tells Evelyn that Cassie’s gone to a meeting but when he gets a phone call from the police, his heart sinks.

Coronation Street continues on Monday at 8pm.