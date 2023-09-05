Coronation Street spoilers: Eliza Woodrow in DEADLY crash!

Eliza Woodrow is rushed to hospital in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street at 8.00pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).

With her dad having failed to show up, Stu suggests Eliza Woodrow get in the car so they can visit her mum. With Eliza uninterested, Stu loses his temper and points out that if her Dad cared about her at all, he wouldn’t continually let her down.

Upset, Eliza dashes across the road where she’s knocked down by a car. As the driver speeds away, Stu rushes to Eliza who clutches her arm. In the hospital, Stu is forced to call Dom who arrives with a huge teddy. As Stu and Dom trade insults, Stu’s cut to the quick when Eliza asks him to leave.

Later, Alya assures him that Eliza will eventually see her Dad for who he is and when that happens, he’ll be there to pick up the pieces. But when Eliza announces that she wants to go and live with her Dad, Stu’s gutted whilst Dom does his best to cover his shock.

Stu and Dom argue at the hospital. (Image credit: ITV)

Evelyn tells Tyrone that he needs to call Fiz to tell her about Cassie’s relapse and how Hope found her, because if he doesn’t she will!

Evelyn has words with Tyrone. (Image credit: ITV)

Joel invites Dee-Dee out for a drink, explaining that he needs to pick her brain about US law. She’s chuffed as she gets her books out but Joel’s disappointed as he realises Dee-Dee doesn’t see it as a date.

Has Dee-Dee blown it with Joel? (Image credit: ITV)

Max starts work in the salon and David advises him to steer well clear of Lauren. Meanwhile, Roy wants to contact social services to find accommodation for Lauren but she insists she’ll sort herself out.

Having secured the Freshco deal, Darren books a meal to celebrate, suggesting that Amy partners Aadi. But Darren and Dev are confused when the pair try to make excuses to get out of it.

Coronation Street continues on Wednesday at 8pm.