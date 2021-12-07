‘Coronation Street’ spoilers: Emma Brooker uncovers the horrifying truth!

Emma Brooker is devastated to suspect Curtis has been lying to her.

Emma Brooker confronts Curtis after discovering the truth that his tablets are actually vitamins in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street (7.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings)

Back at home after her visit to the hospital, a shell-shocked Emma assures Tyrone that it was a false alarm and Ruby just swallowed a vitamin tablet. Curtis returns home making out he’s exhausted after his run and Emma confronts him with the pill box and demands answers.

Will Curtis come clean or will he continue spinning his web of lies about his ‘condition’? And more importantly, has Emma realised that her dream man isn’t all he seems?

Emma Brooker finds the truth hard to swallow. (Image credit: ITV)

As she looks at photos of Daisy, a jealous Summer feels frumpy and feels like finally giving up in her pursuit of Daniel. In a bid to cheer her up, Billy decides to take her to the Bistro for a slap-up meal. But having eaten a burger, Summer feels guilty about the calories, is this the start of a slippery slope for her?

Oblivious to her fragile state, Billy assures her she’ll smash her Oxford interview but it’s clear that Summer’s focus is no longer on her interview but on how she perceives her body.

Summer begins to spiral. (Image credit: ITV)

Elsewhere, Zeedan convinces Marrium that her Dad started the fire as an act of revenge. Will she believe him or is she ready to head down the the police station?

Sally waxes lyrical to the journalist, painting herself as a game-changer whilst belittling Maria’s cleaner air campaign. Maria’s seething especially after thinking Sally had faith in her!

Seeing how frustrated she is, Gary reckons she should put herself up for election and give Sally a run for her money.

After a successful meeting with Gavin’s PA, Lydia, Sarah invites her for a drink. Seeing Adam, Lydia glances at him with recognition.

Coronation Street continues tomorrow at 7.30pm.