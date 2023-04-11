Coronation Street spoilers: Faye Windass and Beth in cheating scandal!

Faye Windass and Beth Sutherland have an awkward meeting at the hotel in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street at 8.00pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).



Faye Windass and Jackson arrange to meet in town for a drink after his interview and Faye lies to Craig that she is meeting a girlfriend.

Meanwhile, a guilty Beth tells Kirk she can’t make the meal he has booked as she is meeting some old pals for a drink. Faye meets up with Jackson in a hotel bar and when Beth arrives with Marco in tow, Faye and Beth share horrified looks, each having been caught on a date with their ex.

Later, Faye returns home with Jackson in tow, but she’s taken aback to find Craig there baking cookies with Tim and Miley.



With Carla there for support, Ryan tells the surgeon he’s ready to look at his injuries. But as he stares at his face, the surgeon breaks the news that he is not healing as they had hoped and he needs a skin graft. Daisy and Carla head into Ryan’s room only to discover him missing and his backpack gone.

A search party is organised but Daisy and Carla soon find Ryan by the tram station clearly traumatised.

Later, Daisy tells Daniel that she can’t bring herself to tell Ryan that Crystal wants nothing more to do with him.

Daisy and Carla search for Ryan. (Image credit: ITV)

Roy attends an appointment with Dr Gaddas and describes how he’s been suffering chest pains and breathlessness.

Dr Gaddas tells him she’ll arrange for some tests and when Evelyn finds out she insists on accompanying him to the hospital.

Roy is worried about his health. (Image credit: ITV)

Stu is shocked to hear he stands to get around £200K compensation but is devastated when he discovers that Eliza is being bullied at school because her mum is in prison.

Coronation Street continues on Friday at 8pm.