‘Coronation Street’ spoilers: Fiz Stape drops a bombshell!

In tonight’s hour-long episode of Coronation Street (9.00pm see our TV Guide for full listings) Fiz shocks Tyrone when she suggests selling no.9...

With Fiz Stape, Tyrone and Phill seemingly back on an even keel, Tyrone tells Evelyn that it’s obvious Phill will get bored of playing the family man and when he does, he’ll be waiting for Fiz. Evelyn reckons he’s deluded.

Meanwhile, when Phill suggests the girls might like to call him stepdad, Fiz reckons it’s a great idea. Phill then reveals he’s seen a super family house but understands if she’s not ready. When she drops the bombshell that she wants to sell No.9, Tyrone’s shocked. Will he resort to desperate measures to keep his family close?

As Abi barges into Kelly on her way into the barbers, Imran watches concerned but Abi tells him she just wants Kelly out of her life for good. But when Imran reminds her she’s done some pretty shameful things herself, Abi slaps him across the face.

When Maria asks Kelly why she failed to turn up to work, with Abi’s eyes boring into her, Kelly lies that she couldn’t be bothered. Maria tells her she’s fired. Craig later finds Kelly in a state having taken some spice. At the police station, Craig urges her to get help before she ends up back in prison. But does Kelly have anywhere to turn? And will Dev forgive her actions again?

Abi Franklin slaps Imran! (Image credit: ITV)

Having spent the night at Asha’s, Nina feels refreshed and gives Asha her Christmas present, a framed drawing of the two of them. Asha is overcome and Dev’s pleased to see her happy again. However when Asha calls in the cafe, she finds Nina suffering from another anxiety attack and tries her best to reassure her that everything is ok and she’s safe.

Asha comes to Nina's rescue. (Image credit: ITV)

Todd begs Eileen to give George another chance. When George presents her with a new winter coat and reveals he’s booked a table at the bistro, will he be forgiven?

Leo invites Jenny out for a drink but she refuses to commit and while he masks his hurt, Jenny insists that he is too young for her. Daisy thinks she’s mad and deserves some fun.

Coronation Street continues with an hour-long episode on Tuesday at 9pm.