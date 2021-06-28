'Coronation Street' spoilers: Flirty Daisy Midgeley makes her move!

Daisy Midgeley makes her move on Ryan this week.

Ryan announces that Daisy Midgeley has sorted him out with a DJ gig in Salford that evening in tonight's hour-long episode of Coronation Street (ITV, 9.00pm – see our TV Guide for listings).

Later, Alya takes the opportunity to confront Daisy about why she is so keen on helping her boyfriend.

Later, Daisy tells Ryan about the confrontation and when Ryan’s gig gets cancelled, Daisy ushers him into the back room and plies him with cocktails.

Alya calls in the Rovers looking for Ryan and Daisy enjoys winding her up, keeping schtum about his whereabouts. Placing her hand on Ryan’s leg, Daisy wonders which cocktail he’d prefer, the naggy girlfriend or the night of wild passion. Will he give in to temptation?

Will Ryan give into temptation when Daisy runs her hand up his thigh? (Image credit: ITV)

Billy and Todd are in Speed Daal when Summer hurries in with Will in tow and explains that it was Will who broke into the flat.

Billy forgives Will and offers to help him find somewhere to live.

Realising Will means business, Todd tries but fails to secure a loan.

Later, Paul’s shocked to find Summer in the cafe with Will and confronts Billy, demanding to know why on earth he’d let Summer hang out with Will when he nearly got her killed.

Paul think that Billy isn't doing enough to protect Summer. (Image credit: ITV)

Elsewhere, Peter returns home from the hospital while George finds Eileen in the cafe and takes the opportunity to sing Sean’s praises.

In the Rovers, Sean showers George in compliments, and Eileen’s bemused.

Eileen is baffled by Sean's behaviour in the Rovers. (Image credit: ITV)

Also, Sarah assures Izzy that she needn’t worry about rushing her work as the deadline for the order is flexible.

A stitch in time saves Izzy. (Image credit: ITV)

Natasha’s impressed with Nick’s parenting skills and suggests that he and Sam should see more of each other.

Coronation Street airs on Monday, Tuesday/Wednesday and Friday this week - final schedules will depend on the Euro 2020 fixtures.