Coronation Street spoilers: Gail Platt makes a SHOCK confession to her family!

Gail Platt’s family are shell-shocked when she introduces them to Jesse in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street at 8.00pm. See our TV Guide for full listings.

Gail Platt introduces her baffled family to Jesse. Whilst Adam is discussing Damon’s hidden money with Daniel, Jesse states that he recognises him from Sarah’s wedding pictures. After meeting Jesse in the cafe, Shona urges Sarah and David to sit down and talk to him. Will they agree?

Later, Jesse catches up with Steve over a pint and opens up on why he’s really here.

Mrs Crawshaw comes round to talk to Fiz, Tyrone and Hope about her recent misdemeanours. Hope convinces them all that she has given up vaping and is gutted when Mrs Crawshaw says she can return to school. After she has left, Hope sneaks her vape out of the sideboard when Evelyn calls her to come and help in the shop. She stuffs the vape back in the sideboard and runs out without noticing a curl of smoke escaping from the drawer. With Ruby due home from school has Firestarter Hope struck again?

When Mason spots Logan watching him from his car, Stu marches over to confront him but he speeds off. Stu and Yameen return home to find that someone has thrown a brick through their window. Stu tells Yasmeen that he suspects Mason’s brother, Logan, as he was trying to force Mason to take part in a robbery…

Shona urges Nick to find out where he stands with Toyah. He calls at Victoria Court and tells Toyah that, like it or not, they need to talk.

Adam calls at the factory and confesses to Sarah that Damon offered to pay Bethany’s medical bills but he deleted his message from her phone. Sarah decides it’s time to call Damon in prison.

At the station, Kit admits that he’s struggling to make any headway with the Joel Deering case. Meanwhile, Bethany tells Daniel that her life has changed and he’d be better off with Daisy.

Coronation Street continues on Monday at 8pm.