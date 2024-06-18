Coronation Street spoilers: Gemma Winter is arrested!

Gemma Winter gets some unexpected help in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street at 8.00pm. See our TV Guide for full listings.



Kit is shocked to see Gemma Winter being brought into the police station having been arrested for stealing the shoes. Bernie begs Kit to do what he can to secure Gemma’s release so he calls at the shoe shop and explains to Bruce that he’s here about the shoplifting incident.

Gemma is intrigued when she finds out Kit wanted to help her and introduces him to Chesney and the kids. Whilst there, Kit gets a shocking call from his dad.



As Dee Dee and Joel's engagement lunch begins, he is shocked when a client approaches the table and explains that they urgently need to see him.

Dee Dee urges Joel to go and help them and he later rejoins the party to find Ed and Dee-Dee singing his praises for giving up his time to help a client in need.



Dee-Dee is proud of Joel. (Image credit: ITV)

When Glenda bangs on about the situation with George and how she wants what’s rightfully hers, Michael’s disapproval is evident and she senses he’s cooling towards her.

Later, Glenda calls in at the undertakers and suggests to George that if he gives her his house she will drop the case.

Glenda divides and conquers. (Image credit: ITV)

Abi explains to Kevin that she needs to get away for a few days and she’s going to stay with Lynsey and the twins. As she heads out, Kevin does his best to remain positive.

Kevin hides his disappointment. (Image credit: ITV)

Sally calls at the cab office and tells Tim she’s off into town to buy a new outfit for tomorrow. Steve listens, more convinced than ever that Tim’s planning a surprise party for him.

Meanwhile, Steve’s plans to win Tracy back go up in smoke when Amy reveals that she’s cancelled her visit and is staying in Spain. In the Rovers, Steve quizzes Cassie, Kevin and Tyrone about his surprise party. They deny all knowledge and Steve smiles to himself, convinced they’re bluffing.

Coronation Street continues on Monday at 8pm.