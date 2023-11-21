Coronation Street spoilers: Gemma Winter LEAVES Chesney!

Gemma Winter storms out the house in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street at 8.00pm. See our TV Guide for full listings.

Joseph tells Gemma Winter he doesn’t feel well, and although she’s sceptical, she’s aware she overreacted the last time. But when Chesney’s called out of work to pick him up from school, he berates Gemma for not realising he was ill. When Chesney suggests she’s not coping, she takes offence and branding herself a terrible mother, slams out.

Ed’s shocked when Grandad Sarge arrives early and when Ronnie suggests a big family meal out, insisting they’ll pick up the tab, he secretly panics. Having taken out a payday loan, Ed scans the racing pages. As the Baileys gather in the bistro, he surreptitiously watches the racing on his phone, while Sarge makes digs about his business brain.

Ed lets Sarge get to him. (Image credit: ITV)

Dee-Dee quietly explains to Joel that Sarge thinks they lost their house because of a bad business decision, not Ed’s gambling. Having lost his bet Ed starts to sweat. Ronnie pays for lunch, telling Ed he can give him half later.

Later, Ed finds Tony and admits he can’t pay him because he’s a gambling addict and has lost all his money. As Ronnie approaches, Ed begs Tony not to say anything, but will he reveal all?

Dee-Dee has news for Joel. (Image credit: ITV)

Liam tries to pull a sickie, but Maria’s having none of it. In the school corridor, Mrs Crawshaw overhears Liam quizzing Dylan about the vapes. She orders Dylan to her office whilst Mason glares at Liam.



In the café, Shona’s sick of Lauren being constantly on her phone. When she later catches her at the precinct rather than her call centre job, a guilty Lauren makes out she swapped shifts, what is she up to?



Peter finds a morose Simon propping up the bar and urges him not to let one setback ruin his aspirations.

Coronation Street continues on Wednesday at 8pm.