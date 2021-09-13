‘Coronation Street’ spoilers: Gemma Winter panics as Aled goes missing!
Airs Wednesday 22 September 2021 at 8.30pm on ITV.
In tonight’s second episode of Coronation Street (8.30pm — see our TV Guide for full listings) Gemma Winter is beside herself as her baby son Aled vanishes...
With Aled missing after Freda went AWOL with him, Gemma Winter panics that they need to find him and get him to the hospital before he misses his cochlear implant operation.
Terrified that her son could miss out on his life-changing operation, Gemma is on a mission with Bernie to track the pair down.
Meanwhile, an emotional Freda is in the community centre with Aled, showing him a website dedicated to successful deaf people - believing that he shouldn't be having the operation Gemma has booked him in for.
Eventually, a relieved Gemma tracks Freda and Aled down, but her relief soon turns to horror when Freya sees Gemma at the window, she signs that isn't going to hand Aled back.
Gemma soon starts to panic, wondering if Freda will let him go to attend his hospital appointment.
Enlisting the help of the interpreter, who’s arrived to discuss Norris’ funeral plans, Gemma does her best to get through to Freda but she refuses to hand Aled over, worried that he is losing part of himself by having the operation.
Finally, Chesney arrives hoping to help talk Freda around, but will they be able to get Freda to come out before it’s too late to make it to the hospital in time?
Also, Gail arrives back from her trip to Thailand and Audrey is clearly thrilled to have her daughter home.
But what has Gail been up to on her travels?
Coronation Street continues on Friday at 7.30pm.
Get the latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Thank you for signing up to Whattowatch. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.