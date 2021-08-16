‘Coronation Street’ spoilers: Grace Vickers has had enough!

In tonight’s second episode of Coronation Street (8.30pm — see our TV Guide for full listings) Grace Vickers has had enough.

Ed and Aggie are stunned when they arrive at No.3 to find Grace angrily packing her bags. Refusing to let Grace do a flit to Hull with her grandchild, Aggie blocks her exit and tries to reason with her about where she is planning to go. Grace declares that she will only stay in Weatherfield if the Baileys give her the house they’re renovating, as she can’t remain at No.3. What will they decide?

Aggie won't let Grace leave! (Image credit: ITV)

Elsewhere, Abi is devastated that Corey being named online may jeopardise the trial.

Meanwhile, Imran volunteers Toyah to sit in court with Kelly and the police call to speak to Jack about the online posts. Abi accuses Imran of using Jack’s mistake to delay the trial and Toyah is shocked to discover that is exactly what he is doing, he vows that, no matter how unpopular it makes him, he will stop at nothing to win.

A furious Maria is still reeling from Liam's diagnosis and tackles Sarah about getting rid of Underworld’s van to help the environment but Sarah is annoyed by her sanctimony and tells her to stick to hairdressing. Later, Maria informs Gary that she’s selling their car and wants him to get rid of his work van. How will he react?

Ronnie presents Jenny with flowers but she levels with him that she’s not ready to be swept off her feet. Later, Daisy tells Jenny to just admit she fancies him and crack on. Will she take Daisy's advice or will she give up on love?

Coronation Street continues on Friday at 7.30pm.