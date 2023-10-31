Coronation Street spoilers: HAUNTED Peter Barlow back on the booze?

Carla wonders if Peter Barlow is drinking again in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street at 8.00pm. See our TV Guide for full listings.



Carla arrives home from a fruitless business trip to Spain and is still frosty with Peter Barlow. Sarah feels guilty, knowing that it’s Stephen who ruined their reputation. But when Carla discovers that Sarah’s given Michael his job back she sticks to her guns and points out that this is Stephen’s fault not Michael’s.

Later, Carla’s dismissive when Michael reveals he’s working on some new designs. However, when a potential new client comes in for a meeting she orders him to fetch his portfolio. Will they seal the deal?

Ken confides in Carla that he’s worried Peter may be drinking again and they decide to search the flat. And Carla’s concerned when she discovers a bottle of whisky she bought for the factory office is missing…



Elsewhere, Dylan has an idea when George remarks that the boarded-up pub is an eyesore. Later, Dylan, Mason, Leyla and Conch break into the Rovers to plan their party and Mason bets Conch £20 that an embarrassed Dylan will cop off with Leyla. After a few drinks, they turn on the jukebox and as Dylan and Leyla kiss, she suggests they go upstairs. Meanwhile, Sean and George hear music coming from the pub…



Will Dylan and Leyla sleep together? (Image credit: ITV)

As Daniel witters about their house move, Daisy does her best to appear enthusiastic and Jenny urges her to think carefully about what it is she wants before she signs anything. Meanwhile, Ryan’s chuffed as he listens to a message from Crystal telling him she’s watched his livestream and owes him an apology. Calling at the bistro, Crystal suggests they go for a drink. Will he agree?

Izzy advises Paul to be brutally honest about his disability on his Personal Independence Payment assessment or he’ll lose out.

Stu tells Roy that, at Yasmeen’s request, he’s called off all his investigations into Dom. However, when he receives a text from Lesley, the PI, will the temptation be too much?

Coronation Street continues on Wednesday at 8pm.