Coronation Street spoilers: Paul Foreman given MONTHS to live!

Paul Foreman is devastated when the nurse delivers his test results in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street at 8.00pm. See our TV Guide for full listings.



When Billy’s summoned to a meeting with the bishop, Bernie tells Dev that she’s accompanying Paul Foreman to his speech therapy session and the police will have to wait. Meanwhile, David urges Paul to talk to Billy when he reveals how he tried to seduce him but Paul made out he was too tired.

Later, Paul tells the speech therapist about his recent coughing fits and Bernie clocks her concern as she insists they see the MND nurse. The bishop tells Billy that he’s prepared to lift his suspension and it’s time he returned to work. He’s delighted but his mood is short-lived when Bernie calls from the hospital and the MND nurse breaks the news to Paul that he only has 6 to 12 months left to live.



Chesney tells Gemma that headache or no headache, Joseph is going to school. However, he’s furious when he gets home and Gemma admits that Joseph hasn’t been to school since his camping trip. When Joseph later tells her his head still hurts, she leaves the quads with Abi and takes Joseph to A&E.



Chesney and Gemma clash over Joseph's care. (Image credit: ITV)

Summer helps Amy at the drop in she’s organised for the counselling charity. A girl calls in and Summer hands her a flyer but Amy’s cross with herself when the girl leaves, wishing she’d offered her some help. Summer worries for her friend.

Summer is worried about Amy. (Image credit: ITV)

When Abi reveals that Joseph is in A&E, Bernie wonders how much more bad news they can all take. She unburdens herself to Abi, blaming herself for Paul’s condition because she was such a terrible Mum.



Peter assures Carla that he’s happy to attend his alcoholics’ meeting alone as she’s needed at the factory. Feeling guilty, Carla rushes home, telling Peter there are more important things than work and she’s coming to his meeting.

Coronation Street continues on Monday at 8pm.