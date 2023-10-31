Coronation Street spoilers: Is Bernie Winter going to PRISON?

Big Garth and Bernie Winter are caught out during a dodgy deal in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street at 8.00pm. See our TV Guide for full listings.



When Paul confirms he’s applied for the PIP but it will take 11 weeks, Bernie Winter is horrified, wondering how he’ll cope till then. Later, she meets with Big Garth and asks him to flog the rest of their gear at a knockdown price as she desperately needs cash.

In the precinct, Big Garth hands her a wad of cash but unbeknown to them a police officer is taking photos and as Bernie heads home she’s arrested on suspicion of handling stolen goods!



Sarah and Carla realise they’ve no way of paying the staff without Stephen’s money, unless they can get the new client order out tomorrow and agree cash on delivery. Carla decides to lie to the workers and assures them that the bank has traced the stolen money and they’ll all be paid by the end of the day but she needs them to crack on with the order. But when her lie is uncovered they all down tools, leaving Carla and Sarah begging them to reconsider, pointing out that if the order doesn’t go out, the factory will go under. Will the staff reconsider?



Carla's plan backfires. (Image credit: ITV)

Mason is fuming when Dylan refuses to pay him for the bet and dumps his papers in a puddle. Claiming he doesn’t feel well, Dylan convinces Sean to let him take the day off school. Later, Brian calls to say that he has had complaints of soggy newspapers and has no choice but to fire Dylan.

Mason's actions get Dylan fired. (Image credit: ITV)

When Ryan reveals that he’s seeing Crystal again later, Carla warns him she’s nothing but trouble but Peter tells him he’s pleased as it might stop him from interfering in Daisy and Daniel’s relationship.



Chesney isn’t convinced when Joseph complains of a headache but Gemma agrees to keep him off school. Worried that Joseph’s headache could be a sign of something more serious, she decides to take him to A&E.

Coronation Street continues on Friday at 8pm.