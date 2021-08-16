‘Coronation Street’ spoilers: Imran Habeeb is ‘court’ out!

In tonight’s hour-long episode of Coronation Street (7.30pm — see our TV Guide for full listings) Imran Habeeb is conflicted in court...

Imran and Sabeen lock horns at the pre-trial review as Imran reveals he has new evidence about the blood splatters on Kelly’s trainers. But he is conflicted when Kelly and Corey are offered a reduced plea to manslaughter.

Meanwhile, Simon visits a terrified Kelly who is convinced she will end up in prison for life. Back on the street, Simon approaches Nina in the cafe and begs her to remember what happened during the attack, as she’s Kelly’s last hope. A furious Roy throws him out while Nina’s shaken.

Imran Habeeb pulls no punches in court. (Image credit: ITV)

Having learned of her reluctance to move on, Johnny gives Jenny his blessing to go out with Ronnie. Agreeing they still love each other, they nonetheless concede their marriage is over and they must look to the future.

Jenny’s moved by Johnny’s chivalry but has she left it too late to get with Ronnie? And is Ronnie who she really wants?

Will Jenny and Johnny be able to move on? (Image credit: ITV)

Keen to show his gratitude to George for standing by him, Todd conducts a thorough clearout of the storeroom at the undertakers, while George masks his uneasiness.

His worries are justified when an outraged Todd emerges from the storeroom clutching Phelan’s ashes. George says that he’s never found the right moment to tell Eileen about them. What will they do?

George is lost for words when Todd makes a shocking discovery. (Image credit: ITV)

Also, Aggie and Ed discuss Grace’s blackmail, and Ed reckons they have no choice but to go along with it if Michael’s to keep Glory in his life. Aggie’s not happy but will she concede?

Coronation Street continues on Monday at 7.30pm.