Coronation Street spoilers: Is Leo in danger from Stephen Reid?

Stephen Reid loses his cool in the face of Leo’s taunts in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street (8.00pm see our TV Guide for full listings).

When Leo’s dad Teddy warns him he’s mad to chuck his life away on a woman twice his age who can’t be trusted, Leo voices his doubts to Gemma.

On a mission to prove that Stephen Reid is a liar, Leo speaks to the estate agent who was booked to value Audrey’s house, before eavesdropping on a conversation with Gabrielle.

Confronting Stephen, Leo reveals he heard every word and knows his plan is to get his hands on the equity from Audrey’s house to pay her back. As he follows him onto the factory gantry, Leo taunts him, threatening to call Audrey. How will Stephen react? And is Leo in danger?

Leo stands dangerously close to the edge of the building. (Image credit: ITV)

During Evelyn’s first shift at the charity shop, Joy lays down the ground rules whilst Evelyn is forced to bite her tongue. After making a call, Evelyn reveals she’s off to Cornwall for a few days.

Evelyn doesn't last long in the charity shop. (Image credit: ITV)

The police start questioning residents over the shooting. Will people be able to hide their guilty secrets or will things finally come to a head for one of them?

A downbeat James confides in Aggie that he’ll never be the player that he was and his career is all but over. Ed and Michael tell James not to make any rash decisions but has James already made his decision?

When Bernie accidentally smashes the first golf trophy Aadi ever won while cleaning, Dev’s apoplectic and sacks her on the spot. Desperate for cash, Bernie finds Fern’s card and gives her a call.

Coronation Street continues on Wednesday at 8pm.