Coronation Street spoilers: Is Stephen Reid in the clear?

Stephen Reid lies to Jenny in tonight’s half-hour episode of Coronation Street (8.00pm see our TV Guide for full listings).

Stephen Reid is relieved to see the £10k in his account and when Jenny then reveals that she’s had a call from the hospital informing her that Teddy’s taken a turn for the worse, he’s quietly thrilled. Stephen tells Jenny that just before Teddy’s accident, he confided in him that he saw Leo in Canada and he made it very clear that he never wanted to see either of them again.

As the New Year celebrations begin Tim, Sally, Elaine and Stephen watch the fireworks and Stephen tells Elaine that he’s got a feeling 2023 is going to be a good year. But what will happen if Teddy regains consciousness?

Peter takes Carla to Speed Daal for dinner and she’s clearly underwhelmed by their lackluster New Year’s Eve.

Carla is disappointed in Peter... again! (Image credit: ITV)

A supportive Billy encourages Summer to attend Amy’s party, pointing out that she can’t avoid Aaron forever. Later, Billy confides in Paul that he hopes Aaron will be able to make her see sense over her surrogacy plans. But will he be left disappointed?

Roy joins Evelyn and Brian and reveals that for the last two years he’s been secretly studying for his VBRV, Volunteer Bat Roost Visitor qualification.

Glenda encourages Todd and Sean to bury the hatchet. Meanwhile, Jenny ushers the revelers outside to watch the fireworks. Will this New Year's Eve finally go with a bang for the residents?

Coronation Street continues on Monday at 8pm.